FOXBURG – Bluegrass supergroup Fast Track will offer an evening of “dynamic, soulful, driving bluegrass, deeply rooted in tradition” at Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7:30 p.m.
The five members of Fast Track are not only all highly decorated in awards from the IBMA and SPBGMA organizations, but are also veteran players on the Grand Ole Opry stage, across the United States, Canada and throughout Europe. Between all of the gentlemen, they have performed with, recorded on and participated in countless projects with bluegrass and country music royalty throughout their careers.
Fast Track made their entry into the bluegrass scene when the legendary David Parmley — one of the most iconic bluegrass vocalists of his generation — announced his sudden retirement from the band Cardinal Tradition in October 2019. This completely surprised his touring band, as it did the entire music community. Since the rest of his group had enjoyed playing music together, they decided to keep the band intact, and add the few missing pieces.
Fiddler Steve Day, banjo player Dale Perry and bass player Ron Spears — each with decades of work as professionals in music — enlisted Jesse Brock on mandolin and Duane Sparks on guitar to form Fast Track.
The group has a newly released single, “Plain Old Country Boy,” currently receiving considerable airplay on bluegrass radio and SiriusXM satellite radio, and multiple songs from the previous releases still charting on various platforms.
Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for students.
For more information and to purchase tickets, visit www.alleghenyriverstone.org, or reserve tickets and pay with cash or check at the door by calling (724) 659-3153.