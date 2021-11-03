BETHEL TWP. – A 59-year-old Ford City man, who had been missing for more than a week, was pronounced dead after his body was reportedly discovered last week in the river IN Bethel Township.
According to a release issued by the Armstrong County Coroner’s Office, the body of Todd Tremont of Ford City was discovered in the Allegheny River at Lock No. 6 on Friday morning, Oct. 29.
Tremont was pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Deputy Coroner Robert Bowser. No foul play is suspected.
State police said that Tremont was reported missing by his family on Oct. 24, and troopers canvassed the area of Ford City, specifically along the Rails to Trails and Allegheny River, in an attempt to locate him.
The incident is currently under investigation by Kittanning State Police, Manor Township Police and the coroner’s office.
No further details were available.