WASHINGTON TWP. – The body of a 40-year-old New Bethlehem man who had been missing for a few months was found last week in the Allegheny River in Washington Township.
According to releases issued by Armstrong County Coroner Brian Myers and state police, Shawn Hilliard was discovered at approximately 9:40 a.m. on Thursday, March 10 in Lock 8 of the river near Tarrtown Road.
Hilliard was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by Armstrong County Deputy Coroner Timothy Graham. An autopsy was scheduled for Friday, March 11.
The incident is currently under investigation by Kittanning State Police and the coroner’s office.
No further details on the incident were provided.
According to his obituary, Hilliard was the son of Ruthie Hilliard of Clarion. He was a graduate of Clarion-Limestone High School and worked at Taco Bell.
In addition to his mother, he is also survived by four children, Dylan, Aydan, Haisley and Emryn; brother, Jeremy Hilliard; sister, Shana Rossiter; and three nephews, Izyah, Kaleb and Jaxin.
He is also survived by his uncle, Robin Hilliard; and his aunt, Shirley Springer, and her husband, Ray.