NEW BETHLEHEM and HAWTHORN – More than $26,000 worth of new books were recently dispersed to students at Redbank Valley Primary and Intermediate schools thanks to an elementary-wide Book Blast fundraising campaign.
Sponsored by Books Are Fun, Book Blast hopes to mitigate the increased amount of screen-time, spurred in part by the pandemic, and the negative impact it has on literacy rates by expanding the home libraries of every student.
“Kids are reading less, screen time is increasing, and school budgets are tight,” states a press release detailing the program, noting that Book Blast guarantees at least one new book into the hands of every student at no cost to the school district.
Redbank Valley Elementary principal Sandy Shirey said she was first introduced to Book Blast last year through a Books Are Fun representative at the school.
“I saw this as another way to get new literature in the hands of our students,” Shirey said last week, noting that she decided to implement the program at Redbank this school year.
As part of the Book Blast initiative which took place Feb. 21-27, according to Shirey, elementary students were presented the opportunity to earn prizes simply by collecting the names and contact information of 10 potential contributors.
“Students got three gifts just for submitting 10 names and phone numbers,” Shirey explained, noting that participating students were then entered into a daily drawing to win a treasure chest filled with additional prizes, as well as a grand prize drawing at the end of the week at each school.
Students and teachers also had the opportunity to win a shopping spree with Books Are Fun, depending on the class and individual students’ participation in the fundraiser.
“We had over 80 percent participation from all of our kids,” Shirey said, adding that the students were eager to take part in the campaign with the prize incentives.
Although every student was guaranteed a book whether or not they participated in the program, Shirey explained students could earn up to 10 books for their personal libraries by securing contributions from family and friends.
“A lot of people really jumped on board,” she said of the community members who donated money, noting that the two elementary schools raised a combined total of $26,134, which purchased a total of 1,944 books for the students.
In fact, Shirey said that Redbank raised enough money for every elementary student to receive at least two books, and each classroom to receive 10 books.
“Everybody in both buildings received between two and 10 books,” Shirey said, describing the books as “newer” and grade-level appropriate.
The books were distributed at the Primary School on March 23 and the Intermediate School on March 24.
“The kids are super excited,” Shirey said. “They couldn’t wait when they saw me deliver the boxes of books to the classrooms.”
Looking to the future, Shirey has already scheduled next year’s Book Blast for February, and said that she hopes the initiative continues to instill the importance of reading in the students.
“My goal when I agreed to host a Book Blast was to encourage lifelong reading by putting at least one new book in the hands of every student at our schools,” she said. “I have nothing but positive praise for Book Blast. We have had such a fabulous experience.”
For more information on Book Blast, visit www.bb.booksarefun.com.