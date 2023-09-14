KITTANNING – A book signing and meet-and-greet session with author Sara Bloom is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 21, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Armstrong County Historical Museum and Genealogical Society, located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
Bloom has written a history of her hometown titled “ISELIN — The Rich History of a Western Pennsylvania Coal Town in Appalachia — The Inspiring Story of Unrelenting Citizen Advocates for Social Justice.”
Join the author as she talks about her hometown, a coal town of 500, and how changes were made to correct the unacceptable living conditions that Iselin’s coal miners and their families endured.
Books will be available for sale at a price of $27 with a portion of the sales going to support the Armstrong County Historical Society. This event is free and open to the public.
Parking is available behind the museum via North Grant Avenue and on Vine and North McKean streets.