CLARION – Pfizer vaccine booster shots are now being offered by Butler Health System in both Clarion and Butler, according to information released this week.
The BHS Clarion Hospital Vaccine Clinic, located at 1 Hospital Drive in Clarion, began Monday administering Pfizer vaccine boosters to the following approved groups:
• Healthcare workers.
• Individuals over the age of 65.
• Residents of long-term care facilities.
• Aged 50-64 with underlying medical conditions.
• Aged 18-49 with underlying medical condition, based on their individual risks.
The recommended time frame to receive a Pfizer booster is at least six months after the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. At this time, boosters have not been approved for individuals in the 16-18 year old age group.
Also, the boosters are available at the BHS Vaccine Clinic located at BHS Crossroads Campus, 127 Oneida Valley Road (1st floor) in Butler.
Individuals interested in scheduling a booster or first dose can do so at www.butlerhealthsystem.org/CoronaVirus/COVID19-Vaccine-Scheduling.aspx. Those without a computer and who need assistance, can call the Clarion Hospital Vaccine Line at (814) 223-4157, Monday through Friday, between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.