Boot Drive
Buy Now

FIREFIGHTERS SCOTT BARRETT (front) and Robert Feighner collect donations from passing motorists during the New Bethlehem Fire Department’s boot drive fundraiser on Friday, Sept. 2.

 By JOSH WALZAK L-V Editor

NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the New Bethlehem Fire Company once again took to the street on Friday, Sept. 2 for their biannual boot drive.

According to Ed Goth, treasurer and lieutenant officer of the fire company, the drive, which helps raise funds for the organization, takes place twice a year — the Friday before the start of trout season, or Memorial Day depending on the weather, and the Friday before Labor Day.

Latest Videos

Recommended for you

Tags

Trending Food Videos