NEW BETHLEHEM – Members of the New Bethlehem Fire Company once again took to the street on Friday, Sept. 2 for their biannual boot drive.
According to Ed Goth, treasurer and lieutenant officer of the fire company, the drive, which helps raise funds for the organization, takes place twice a year — the Friday before the start of trout season, or Memorial Day depending on the weather, and the Friday before Labor Day.
While the fire company receives some tax money and donations from New Bethlehem and South Bethlehem boroughs, Goth pointed out that most of the organization’s funding comes from the many fundraising events the fire company sponsors throughout the year.
“Anything that we wish to buy or pay for comes from our fundraising activities,” Goth said.
Goth went on to explain that the tradition of New Bethlehem’s boot drive started in the mid-2000s, after the local fire company heard of fire departments in the western New York area that were very successful with their own boot drives.
“We decided that we would try to do a boot drive because there’s a lot of outside traffic coming through town,” Goth said. “We started doing it and it became successful so we continued to do it.”
In addition to rising utility and fuel costs, Goth said the fire company must purchase and maintain its own equipment, which also requires quite a bit of money.
“Just the pants and coats of our turnout gear cost $4,000 now, and we have to replace a couple of those a year,” he said, noting that the company is hoping to purchase a new truck by the end of the year.
“When you pay $300,000 or more for a truck, we have to be creative in how we do our fundraising,” he continued. “We have to try to pick things that don’t require a lot of time and are lucrative in our area so that we can at least make a profit.”
Goth said the boot drive definitely fits the bill.
“The night before, we go out and put the signs up and move the trailer into place so we can have a place for people to take a break or get out of the weather,” he said of the setup required for the drive. “There’s really not much preparation or planning on our part at all.”
A second advantage is that the drive has a 100 percent profit margin.
“Whatever money we get, it’s automatically going to be a profit because we have nothing in it,” Goth said.
Goth also explained that New Bethlehem is perfectly located for a successful boot drive because of the thousands of cars that pass through town heading to Cook Forest, the Allegheny National Forest or other points north. And many of the drivers support the boot drive.
“We’ve never kept track of how many, but I would say that the vast majority of people who come through give something,” Goth said. “They always say ‘thank you for what you do.’”
Goth went on to say that participating in the boot drive also gives the firefighters a lift.
“When we are shown the support that we have and we get, it’s appreciated,” he said of his own time participating in the drive. “We know that the community is behind us.”
The boot drive, like any successful fundraising effort, according to Goth, reminds the firefighters that the fire company is a community organization.
“When we get support from the community, we’re able to be financially and fiscally responsible,” he said. “We’ve been successful in that area because of the community’s support.”