RIMERSBURG – Times change, and whether it be the old water tank or the local chamber of commerce, Rimersburg Borough is moving ahead with a changing landscape.
At their meeting Monday night, Rimersburg Borough Council members were informed that the old water tank, located adjacent to the borough maintenance building off Route 68, has been completely taken out of service.
Maintenance supervisor Frank McNaughton said that with recent improvements to the newer tank at the fairgrounds on the other side of town, the old tank was no longer needed and has been drained.
“It’s no longer in use,” he said, adding that it took about two weeks to drain the tank.
He asked the council for permission to remove the electric supply to the tank, and members approved.
Members questioned what the future holds for the old tower and tank.
“It’s up to the authority to decide what to do with it,” councilman Roger Crick said of the Rimersburg Municipal Authority. It was noted that disposal of the tank was previously advertised, but the authority didn’t receive any takers.
It was also brought to the attention of the council that with the Rimersburg Chamber of Commerce being inactive for several years, questions have arose about the town’s Christmas lights and the electric that supplies them.
Mayor Tim Yeany said that the chamber was responsible for the electric service in the town parking lot. He said the electric is used for summer festivals in the parking lot.
Yeany said the power company reached out to Klingensmith’s Drug Store, since the electric service is connected to their building next to the parking lot, but that it is the chamber that owns and has paid for the service.
“But there is no chamber,” Yeany said.
Crick said he believed that the chamber’s remaining funds were used to pay the electric bill to the current time, and the remainder the money was given to the Rimersburg Lions Club.
“It will be used in the community,” he said.
The council agreed to take over the electric service from now on.
“The borough will take care of it,” council president Scott Myers said.
Other Business
• The council continues to work on its 2023 budget, scheduling work sessions for Dec. 13 and 15. Members said they hope to have the budget finalized for approval at their Dec. 19 meeting.
• Southern Clarion County Regional Police Chief Robert Malnofsky told the council that the police association will hold its Brady Cup basketball tournament at the East Brady Community Center on Saturday, Jan. 14. He noted that teams are being sought for the tournament, and that a team of teachers from the Union School District is the reigning champion from last year’s event.
• Officials noted that recently hired borough maintenance employee Brad Ferris had resigned from the position upon taking another job.