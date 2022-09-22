SLIGO – This past Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, the Sligo Sportsmen Club played host to its 32nd Annual Bow Hunters Rendezvous. Throughout the two-day event, hunters and competition archers traversed a mile-and-a-half course shooting at 42 three-dimensional animal targets.
“We have shoots every month that run from March through September. In September, we have the last one of the year, which is the rendezvous,” said club president Erik Dehner.
“We set up 42 targets compared to our usual 30. We use 3D [three-dimensional] animal targets; it’s a mixture of pretty much any animal you could think of. They range from a small coyote up to a full-sized elk. We have safari-type animals out on the course.”
Whereas the club’s monthly shoots typically attract 70 to 130 individuals, Dehner reported that sometimes 200 to 300 people take to the archery course during the rendezvous. Not only is it popular among those who live locally, but archers from Ohio and along the New York border have been known to attend.
The club didn’t offer archery until 1990. Before that, its grounds were used for an entirely different purpose.
“The club was set up as a dog training center for people to come in and run their dogs,” Dehner said. “They had done that for years; that’s what the property was actually meant for. When competitive archery started to take off [in popularity], that’s when the club started setting up for archery shoots throughout the year.”
Things have changed since the rendezvous’ start, both in the bows used during the shoot and the targets being shot at.
“The equipment that these guys show up with, there have been some drastic changes over the years. You went from everyone shooting either a recursive long bow or shooting the first compound bows with fingers. Now you have guys shooting with [bow string] releases. And the speed of these bows was unheard of with how fast some of these things go,” observed Dehner.
“There have been a lot of big changes in the targets. Back when we first started, the targets weren’t nearly as nice as they are now. They would fall apart easy, only last a year or so. The targets have come a long way.”
Contemporary three-dimensional animal targets cost from $800 up to $2,500, depending on what is purchased and from where. To help extend target-life, those shooting on the course are prohibited from using broadheads (a tip with two or more blades designed for deeper penetration) and, instead, rely on field tips (a single point which does not penetrate deeply) so as to minimize arrow damage.
Though no prizes were offered at the rendezvous, score was kept and bragging rights were on the line. Because of this, groups of good-natured archers walked the course telling stories, offering each other tips for improving technique, and joking amongst themselves about shooting accuracy (or lack thereof).
With archery deer season starting Saturday, Oct. 1 in Pennsylvania, Dehner noted many in attendance were using the rendezvous to prepare for the upcoming hunt.
“We get a lot of people that are dusting off their bows for the season. They just want to get some last-minute practice before they go out hunting. This is why for this course, I do a strictly bow hunter set-up; you have special angles and certain scenarios you’re going to see during hunting season,” said Dehner.
Contributed Todd Slaugenhaupt of Knox, “I’ve been an avid hunter my entire life. It’s good practice for hunting season. You get to get out and move around. Your eyes get used to seeing a target, you’ve actually got bodies [three dimensional targets] to look at, rather than just circles on a board.”
Ryan Ortz of New Bethlehem stated simply, “I’m here just for fun and practice with the beginning of the archery season coming up here soon.”
Brian Kammerdiner, from Brookville, was walking the course with his two daughters, Laela and Maya. It wasn’t uncommon to see Brian offer Laela, who has been shooting for three years, pointers as she lined up her shots.
“I like being out here. Good quality time [with family]. I want to become a better archery shooter and hopefully hunt archery season this year,” explained Laela on her reason for attending the rendezvous.
Concluded Dehner, “I feel that archery is a fun sport, whether you hunt or just do competition archery. It’s like a family atmosphere. You go to some of the big shoots, it’s basically a big family that travels from place to place. It’s a sport anybody can do. It’s relaxing, and of course, there is some skill to it.”