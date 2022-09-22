SLIGO – This past Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17-18, the Sligo Sportsmen Club played host to its 32nd Annual Bow Hunters Rendezvous. Throughout the two-day event, hunters and competition archers traversed a mile-and-a-half course shooting at 42 three-dimensional animal targets.

“We have shoots every month that run from March through September. In September, we have the last one of the year, which is the rendezvous,” said club president Erik Dehner.

