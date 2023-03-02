BROOKVILLE – About 20 years ago a group of volunteers pooled their talents to create a tribute to Charles Albert Bowdish, by recreating a portion of his model railroad at the Jefferson County History Center. One of those volunteers, Bill McCracken of the Munderf area, was able to attend the annual Bowdish Birthday Bash Saturday afternoon at the History Center.
McCracken said one of his favorite pieces in the display is a copy of McCracken Hall, which he built. The original McCracken Hall is located at the intersection of Main and White streets, and was built in 1868 by his great-grandfather, John McCracken, as a wedding gift for his youngest daughter.
“She married a Fetzer from Clarion,” he said. “The Fetzer family was in the hardware business and she had a hardware store on the first floor of the building.”
The top floor could be used for dances, and religious and other events, as well as a lecture hall. McCracken said when he built the model, “I built it with a motor that has four couples dancing a waltz.” He said he wanted to have the couples dancing a polka, but couldn’t quite figure out how to make their feet move. Now he knows what needs to be done, and is waiting for “a young person to volunteer.”
He said he would like to see more volunteers from other towns in the county, “because Jefferson County is more than just the history around Brookville.”
As part of the annual celebration, Ron and Christina Shrewsbury, who came to this area from Buffalo at the beginning of COVID, presented a glimpse back to life during the Civil War. He talked about the medical challenges of the day while she talked about the importance of the family parlor.
“When the war broke out, doctors” were very much like Doc Baker on the Little House and the Prairie TV shows, said Shrewsbury, who worked for many years as an EMT and has studied Civil War medicine and medical practices for many years.
Christina Shrewsbury said the family parlor “was very important, because all of the women and children were left at home while the men were out fighting. The parlors were where they gathered together, where they prayed, where they sang songs; that’s where their support was, much like the family room today. They were connecting because there was no social media and no one knew if they were coming home, or if they would be able to stay on the farm.”
Visitors to the birthday bash also enjoyed looking at the History Center’s new exhibits: a tribute to country singer Abby Neal, originally from the Baxter area; the art of Jefferson County cartoon illustrator Adam Gruda, and Snow Day!
Those visiting the Bowdish display were given a checklist to see how many of the animations they could find in the exhibit. It was begun in 2003.
The event is held each year in February in honor of Charles Bowdish, who created a display that has attracted thousands of people since 1919.
The display was first shown in his home near the White Street Bridge as a Christmas attraction, and visitors often waited in long lines to see the display. Upon entering the home, they were greeted by Bowdish’s mother and sister.
In the mid 1950s, Bowdish created his last exhibit in Brookville. It was then moved to the Buhl Planetarium in Pittsburgh, where a new scene was created for each Christmas season. In 1992, the exhibit was moved to the Carnegie Science Center.
In 2001, the Jefferson County Historical Society dedicated one room of its building for a model railroad layout built in the Bowdish style. Many of his original building models and animations, on loan from Carnegie, are included on the layout, while other buildings were created by McCracken and former high school art teacher Harry Neuhard.
The local exhibit is cared for by a group of volunteers who change the layout each year to tell the stories of Jefferson County.
The colorful display contains more than 200 feet of track, with six engines and 44 rail cars. There are more than 100 animations scattered among the structures which represent much of the county’s history.
Volunteers are always welcomed at the History Center. For more information call (814) 849-0077.