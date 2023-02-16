BROOKVILLE – Several new exhibits will debut during the Jefferson County History Center’s annual Bowdish Birthday Bash planned for Saturday, Feb. 25 in Brookville.
Every year on the last Saturday of February, the history center holds the Bowdish Birthday Bash to honor Charles Bowdish, created of the center’s popular model railroad displays.
The history center also uses the day to debut its latest exhibits, with three new exhibits marking their premiers during the event.
The Bowdish Model Railroad and Miniatures Diorama Show will be open from noon to 3 p.m., featuring a new display of buildings, mini people and more.
The new exhibits will be open at the center from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. They include:
• Adam Gruda, Jefferson County Cartoon Illustrator. The Grande Hall will showcase cartoon illustrator, Adam Gruda, who was also a fashion artist and submitted his drawings of 1930s through 1940s women’s costumes to Cosmopolitan Magazine. Gruda immigrated from Poland with his parents and the family lived in Stumpcreek, a few miles south of Sykesville. Gruda covered World War II, politics and social commentary on many subjects as well as poking fun at football games and family life. His cartoonish characters appeared in various newspapers. He didn’t just do cartoons, however. He was an excellent pen and ink landscape artist, as shown by his many exquisitely detailed drawings of various locations.
• Abbie Neal, Local Country Western Star. Abbie Neal and Her Ranch Girls was a very popular all-girl country-western band in the 1940s-1970s. Abbie was a Jefferson County girl from the little village of Baxter who acquired acclaim and admiration as the leader of the Ranch Girls. Prior to forming her own band, she played with several other groups on local TV and radio shows out of Pittsburgh, and also on the Jamboree USA out of Wheeling, W.Va. She even earned a star in the Walkway of Stars for her contribution to the Jamboree and county western music. In the late-1950s, her band was invited to play at casino resorts in Reno, and they headlined shows in Las Vegas and other major venues. On display will be several items from Neal’s family, including her band outfits and violin.
• Snow Day! Toboggans, sleds, skates and skis will be featured in this new exhibit. Remember those Snow Days off from school so long ago? Well, come and reminisce about those good ole days.
For more information about the history center, call (814) 849-0077 or visit jchconline.org and facebook/jchconline.