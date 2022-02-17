BROOKVILLE – The Jefferson County History Center will celebrate the annual Bowdish Birthday Base on Saturday, Feb. 26, with the signature model railroad show along with other new exhibits.
The opening celebration is planned for 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the history center along Main Street in Brookville.
The Bowdish Model Railroad and Miniature Show features the annual running of the ever-popular railroad and animated miniatures. The exhibit portrays Brookville and the larger Jefferson County area, showcasing buildings and businesses, people and critters in every town — Brockway, Reynoldsville, Punxsutawney and surrounding villages.
A new art exhibit will also open, featuring the unique, eclectic artworks by local Sigel artist Martin Stephan. The artist will be on hand during the opening to talk about how he creates his artworks.
Stephan uses many natural materials to create his art — from wild cherry pits to hemlock and pine cones, maple seeds, wooden toothpicks and even pennies and blue jean material. His work is detailed and painstakingly created, with some of his larger works taking months upon months to complete.
His subject matter ranges from nature to animal and human portraits, historic buildings such as the Cathedral of Learning at the University of Pittsburgh, and depicting historic events such as 9/11. Several of his artworks are of plants and animals at Phipps Conservatory and Botanical Gardens and the Pittsburgh Zoo.
The history center will also open its new KidsSpace, an an area for exploration, discovery and creative learning. The area incorporates old technology from the mid-1900s, including View Masters and dial phone, to 1940s typewriters and record players. The hand-on exhibit allows kids to figure out how these devices were used.
The area also features learning toys such as Lincoln Logs and Legos, along with the Selfie Station and Whistlepig exploratory coal mine.
Finally, the celebration will include live entertainment in the Parlor, with historical re-enactors in full period dress. Ron and Christina Shrewsbury, Civil War and Victorian re-enactors, will be on hand. Christina portrays Victorian life, playing the parlor organ and piano. Ron’s specialty is Civil War medicine and medical practices. One of their popular programs is “Civil War: Medicine and Music Then and Now.”
The history center is located at 172 Main Street in Brookville. For more information, contact the museum at (814) 849-0077 or visit jchconline.org.