KITTANNING – Annette C. Bowser has announced her candidacy for Armstrong County prothonotary.
Bowser is seeking the Republican nomination in the May 16 Primary Election.
Due to the recent retirement of Prothonotary Brenda George, Bowser was appointed as Acting Prothonotary to finish George’s unexpired term.
The Prothonotary Office is responsible for maintaining the civil and criminal case database; attending court proceedings; processing passport applications; assisting attorneys and customers; judgements; liens; assisting with jury selection; and balancing and reconciling the collection of various reports and accounts.
Bowser is a lifetime resident of Armstrong County and has worked within the Prothonotary Office for five years.