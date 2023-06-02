KITTANNING: The dogs and volunteers at Orphans of the Storm in Rayburn Township now have two play yards to spend quality time together.
Boy Scout Troop 554 made this possible after spending the better part of a very rainy Saturday morning preparing, assembling and finishing the yards. Orphans’ board member Melissa Schaeffer and her husband, Bill, also helped prepare the site.
The project was truly a community effort. Last August, volunteers for AmeriCorps and Habitat for Humanity helped to disassemble and transport the panels that were donated from a humane case.
Orphans of the Storm is a non-profit, 501c3, located in Armstrong County, PA. It was established in 1969 to provide temporary shelter for unwanted and abused animals. It matches loveable animals with loving forever homes, educates the public on humane, responsible care of all animals, and promotes spaying and neutering to reduce companion animal overpopulation. Its website is www.orphansofthestorm-pa.org.