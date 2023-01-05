NEW BETHLEHEM – Boy Scout Troop 403 of New Bethlehem will conduct an aluminum can drive in January to help offset registration fees for the local scouts.
The troop will collect cans on Saturday, Jan, 21, from 8 to 10 a.m. at the rear parking lot of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church, located at 403 Penn Street.
Crushed aluminum cans should be emptied before donating, and no trash will be accepted.
Donations for the troop will also be accepted during the collection time.
For more information, contact Susan Heschke or Tami Skinner at (814) 229-3304 or (814) 229-6668.