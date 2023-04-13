NEW BETHLEHEM – Boy Scout Troop 403 of New Bethlehem will host an aluminum can drive on Saturday, April 22.
The scouts will collect aluminum cans from noon to 2 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the New Bethlehem Presbyterian Church along Penn Street.
The can drive will help offset registration costs for area children to join Boy Scouts of America.
“With numbers dwindling due to cost, the life of scouting in the valley is in jeopardy,” volunteer Susan Heschke said, noting that registration fees have risen to $111 per scout. “The financial burden has increased each year for the last three years. Just to renew the charter with the BSA, it is $111 per scout, and $66 per adult.”
In addition to dropping off crushed aluminum cans for the can drive, donations for Troop 403 will also be accepted.
For more information, contact Heschke or Tami Skinner at (814) 229-3304 or (814) 229-6668.