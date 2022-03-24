BRADYS BEND – A recent proposal to relocate the Perry Township (Armstrong County) election polls to neighboring Bradys Bend Township sparked a conversation at last week’s meeting of the Armstrong County Commissioners.
Bradys Bend Township supervisor Henry Crawford attended the commissioners’ March 17 meeting, questioning the process for moving an election precinct out of one municipality and into another.
Crawford told commissioners Don Myers, Jason Renshaw and Pat Fabian that the proposal had been made to hold the Perry Township elections in the Bradys Bend Township building, but that the Bradys Bend supervisors turned down the request. He said that officials felt there would not be enough space at the Bradys Bend site, and that having two township polling stations in the same location could prove confusing.
County officials explained that Perry Township supervisors had notified the county in December that they no longer wished to host elections at their municipal building because it required removing all the equipment from the building to make room for the voting precinct. They suggested moving to neighboring Bradys Bend Township as an alternative.
“They’re reason is their building is not big enough,” county elections director James Webb said, adding that nothing has been changed yet because he has had no luck in the past couple of months looking for another suitable polling site in Perry Township. “I’m striking out.”
The commissioners noted that it’s not unheard of to move a polling station outside of its base municipality; in fact, Atwood Borough has voted in Elderton due to a shortage of poll workers in Atwood.
Crawford said that if he were to propose moving Bradys Bend’s election precinct to another township, he would certainly hear about it from the voters. He also questioned why the Perry Township site is no longer large enough, when it has been used for many years.
“If it was OK to vote there last year, why isn’t it this year?” he said.
“They’ve got to be able to vote somewhere,” Myers said, explaining that the county is looking at other options.
Renshaw added that there are a number of requirements a site must meet before it can be used for elections, including handicapped accessibility.
“Who knows where we’re going to move this thing,” he said.
County officials said that Perry Township is also requesting more money from the county to host elections there, while many municipalities or other groups donate the space for elections at no charge.
“I just don’t want Bradys Bend Township to be the bad guy,” Crawford said.