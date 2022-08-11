NEW BETHLEHEM – Most people in the area may know the local Brandon’s Dad organization for its drunk driving awareness billboards along local roadways.
But the bulk of Vern Hilyer’s non-profit efforts center around talking with high school students to warn of the dangers of alcohol and to share the story of how he lost his son in a drunk driving crash.
Now, thanks to a $40,000 two-year grant from the state, more students at more schools across the commonwealth will have a chance to hear that message.
“With this grant, I’ll be reaching out to schools that don’t have the funding,” Hilyer explained last week, noting that the grant will help him to bring the Brandon’s Dad program to at least 30 schools over the next two years.
Hilyer, who lives in the Clarion area and operates the Rest Assured mattress store in New Bethlehem, said that he wishes he could conduct his school programs for free. But with having to hire someone to work at his store while he is away, along with travel expenses and more, he has to charge schools a fee for the program.
“But that’s what this grant funding will cover,” he said.
Hilyer said that Brandon’s Dad was formed in 2009, shortly after the loss of his son, Brandon, due to his own DUI crash.
He pledged at that time to save just one life from another DUI crash. He started speaking through the MADD organization, then soon realized God gave him his own destiny in sharing his story.
Hilyer said that while it’s impossible to save everyone, he has learned that it’s better to reach youth before alcohol reaches them.
“The sad part is alcohol comes into many teens’ lives as early as eight years old,” he said.
During the early years of the program, Hilyer reached out to the community for financial help to support as many as 13 billboards in Clarion County to carry a drunk driving message.
He said Brandon’s Dad became an official non-profit organization in 2014. A board of directors was formed that includes Anthony Adams, New Bethlehem; Doug Thomas, Marienville; Sheila Snyder, Parker; Walter Shattenburg, Shippenville; Dustin Parsons, Knox; and Hilyer as executive director.
Over the years, the Brandon’s Dad organization has also been able to participate in Armstrong County’s Day of Giving, as well as the Bridge Builders of Oil City’s Week of Giving, and most recently, the Redbank Valley Day of Giving.
Hilyer said that he applied for the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board’s Reducing Underage Drinking and Dangerous Drinking grant in 2015, but did not receive the funding. He tried again in 2017 and 2019, without luck.
Now, in 2022, Brandon’s Dad was awarded the $40,000 grant that will be paid out for expenses when speaking at high schools, Adult Probation DUI classes, at youth detention centers, at prisons, and at fairs and festivals.
“Now instead of trying to sell the prevention program that has become very powerful in high schools, I can just say, ‘We have a program that works and it is free to you,” he said. “Many schools, most likely, will open their doors to that.”
Hilyer noted that the grant will not be used to cover billboard expenses or the hundreds of prevention bracelets he gives out at each school or other events.
On average, Brandon’s Dad reaches 15 to 20 schools per year.
“With this grant, we hope to reach at a minimum of 30 schools,” Hilyer said, noting that in 13 years of doing this, the busiest time of the year is prom season in the spring. He also schedules more programs during Red Ribbon Week in late October.
“This will also be a great time to reach schools and speak with their students through this grant program,” he said. “Red Ribbon Week is an alcohol, tobacco and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign observed annually, in October, in the United States.”
Hilyer said he sees evidence daily that the program is working, as he often gets messages from those who have taken part in the classes.
“I lost Brandon, but I’m very blessed,” he said of all the lives he’s been able to touch.
For more information about Brandon’s Dad, visit www.DUIawareness.com.