REDBANK TWP. – Route 28 is currently closed in both directions due to a vehicle crash, officials from PennDOT reported shortly before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The closure is between the intersection of Route 28 with Macadam Road, Shannondale Road and Dewey Road in Redbank Township, Clarion County.
The current estimated reopening time is 7:30 p.m.; however, that may change based on the conditions of the crash scene.
Motorists are advised to use caution in the area.
No specific detour has been listed at this time.