CLARION – Armed with her own experience and a desire to help others, Michele Hinderliter recently said that her “passion” is helping women navigate a potential breast cancer diagnosis.
Since this past January, Hinderliter has served as the breast navigator for Butler Health System (BHS) Cancer Care at Clarion Hospital, guiding patients through the healthcare system to schedule appointments, treatments and other care prior to, during and after a breast cancer diagnosis.
“Cancer is a journey that no one should have to take alone,” Hinderliter said last week.
Hinderliter, a former hospice nurse, began her career at the Cancer Center as an infusion nurse from 2014 to 2018. Following a 13-month hiatus, she returned to the Cancer Center as the clinical coordinator in May 2019.
In October 2019, Hinderliter was diagnosed with breast cancer, and completed treatments at the Clarion Cancer Center while continuing to work full-time.
“I wanted to help other women on their journey with breast cancer,” she said, noting that she didn’t hesitate when she was presented with the opportunity to add the part-time duties of a new breast navigator position, that was created with the opening of the Fran M. Shope Women’s Imaging Center inside the BHS Health and Wellness Center at Trinity Point, earlier this year. “I knew the struggles I went through and what it was like to maneuver your way through.”
As a breast navigator, Hinderliter said that her work begins as soon as an initial mammogram or ultrasound comes back that a patient is in need of a biopsy.
“I go over and meet with them immediately,” she said, pointing out that it can be scary and intimidating for a patient to have to navigate the next steps alone.
“The goal before we leave is to schedule the biopsy,” Hinderliter continued, explaining that she will help the patient schedule the appointment whether the patient chooses to stay in the BHS network, or prefers to go somewhere else. “That way the patient has all the information and doesn’t have to call and schedule it on their own.”
Upon receiving the results of the biopsy, Hinderliter said she encourages patients to call her with questions or for help.
“I would say about 90 percent call me back,” she said, adding if a patient’s biopsy comes back positive for cancer, she then helps them make arrangements with a medical oncologist and other necessary consults. “I offer them our services here, or set them up with whatever provider they want.”
Hinderliter stays in contact with patients throughout the process and even runs a free, public cancer support group, that meets the first Tuesday of every month from 5 to 7 p.m. in the conference room of the BHS Health and Wellness Center in Clarion.
“[The group] offers a wealth or information for newly diagnosed patients, caregivers and patients going through treatment,” a support group flyer states, noting that the goal of the support group is to make “a positive impact in the lives of patients needing support, searching for answers and eager for hope.”
“We’re here to help and support each other,” Hinderliter added.
Hinderliter said again that everyone has their own journey with cancer, and she believes hearing others talk about their experiences can be a big help to someone else.
“We build camaraderie and friendships among the members of the group,” she said.
Describing the ideal of what she envisions her role as breast navigator to be, Hinderliter said that she hopes to educate and empower women to know their options and make their choices on sound information.
“Breast cancer today is not breast cancer like we used to think of it,” she said, noting that advancements in technology, studies and other testing have greatly increased diagnosis and treatment.
In an effort to encourage early cancer detection, BHS Cancer Care at Clarion Hospital will host a free breast and cervical cancer screening from 8 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Nov. 12 at the BHS Health and Wellness Center.
Free mammograms will be offered for women age 40 and older (women under the age of 40 may qualify if considered high risk), and free pelvic and pap exams will be offered for women ages 21 and older.
To schedule an appointment, call (814) 226-1970. Walk-ins are also welcome on the day of the event.
Hinderliter said that she believes her own breast cancer diagnosis has made her even more compassionate and empathetic, and she is grateful to be able to help others navigate their cancer care.
“I really try to listen and have more of a connection with the patients to really understand their circumstances,” she said. “This is truly my passion.”