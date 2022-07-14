CLARION – The Clarion County Imagination Library Committee, in partnership with Mechanistic Brewing Co., will host Brews, Books and Bids on Saturday, Aug. 20 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the brewery.
The highlight of the event is the silent auction featuring small furniture pieces painted by local artists in the theme of their favorite children’s book. Bidding begins at 5 p.m. and closes promptly at 8 p.m. Drink specials, music by DJ Espo and C-93, book basket raffles, 50/50 and children’s activities will round out the evening. Food will be available for purchase from Wild Rose Bread Co., as well as sweet treats from Ice-O.
Proceeds from last year’s Brews, Books and Bids raised enough money to provide 750 books to local children.
Locals artists interested in donating their talents to create a piece for the auction should contact Melissa Fulton at (814) 226-8760, or email m.fulton@uwclarionco.org.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a program that sends books to children from birth to age 5 in participating communities within the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia and the Republic of Ireland. Her vision was to foster a love of reading among her county’s preschool children and their families by providing them with the gift of a specially selected book each month. Today, her program spans five countries and gifts more than 1 million free books each month to children around the world.
Since 2017, children in Clarion County have been the recipients of those books. Thanks to United Way of Clarion County and its supporters, more than 550 children, ages birth to 5 years have received books in their mailbox each month through the Clarion County Imagination Library program — almost 15,000 books have been distributed.
Books are 100 percent free to enrolled children thanks to donations and fundraising secured by United Way of Clarion County.
Registration forms can be picked up at any of the local public libraries — Redbank Valley Public Library, Knox Public Library, Foxburg Free Library, Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library and Clarion Free Library.
Anyone wishing to get involved with the United Way’s Imagination Library Committee should call (814) 226-8760, or email at info@uwclarionco.org.
Donations can be mailed to United Way of Clarion County, P.O. Box 207, Clarion, PA 16214, or made online at United Way’s website www.UWClarionCo.org.