CLARION – Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is turning over a new chapter in the Imagination Library legacy — celebrating 200 million books gifted globally since its inception in 1995.
In honor of the Imagination Library’s milestone, Clarion County United Way will host its annual Brews, Books & Bids on Aug. 12 at Mechanistic Brewing Co. in Clarion.
The highlight of the event, which will be held from 5 to 8 p.m., is the silent auction featuring furniture pieces painted by local artists in the themes of favorite children’s books. Food and drink specials, book-themed raffle baskets, a 50/50 raffle and more will round out the evening’s activities.
All proceeds from the event will benefit Clarion County’s Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library.
Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library, an early childhood book-gifting program, mails a free book each month to children from birth to age 5.
In honor of the program’s 200 million-book milestone, seven Dolly bookmarks will be randomly hidden inside Imagination Library books gifted during International Literacy Month this September to children/families currently enrolled in the program. Seven random children/families in five countries who find the Dolly bookmarks in their Imagination Library books will receive a video chat with Parton, as well as a personalized signed letter, an autographed photo and four Dollywood theme park tickets.
The Dollywood Foundation will also donate $2,000 on behalf of the child to their Local Imagination Library Partner in their community.
“Partnering with Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library was an awesome opportunity for United Way of Clarion County to show our commitment to our communities,” said Melisa Fulton, United Way of Clarion County’s executive director. “Any child living in Clarion County under the age of 5 is eligible to receive a great book each month, delivered right to their home. We are investing in the future of Clarion County’s youngest residents one book at a time.”
According to Fulton, United Way of Clarion County covers the cost of the book and mailing, which is approximately $2.50 per book.
The Imagination Library milestone coincides with the local program’s sixth birthday. Since its beginning in 2017, over 18,000 books have been delivered into the hands and homes of Clarion County’s youngest residents.
Anyone wishing to support Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library in Clarion County should send contributions to, United Way of Clarion County P.O. Box 207 Clarion, PA 16214 or online at www.uwclarionco.org by clicking the “Make A Donation” tab.
For more information on the Brews, Books & Bids event, call (814) 226-8760, or visit United Way of Clarion County on Facebook.
To learn more about the Imagination Library’s 200 millionth book celebration, visit www.imaginationlibrary.com/200-million-books.