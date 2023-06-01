KITTANNING – The “Bridal Gowns Through Time” exhibit will be presented at the Armstrong County Historical Museum on Sunday, June 11 from 1 to 2 p.m.
This is the debut of the museum’s bridal gown display.
At 1 p.m., the Armstrong County Herb Group and Garden Club will do a presentation on “The Meaning of Flowers.”
At 1:30 p.m., museum volunteer Katie Wolfe will give a brief history of the gowns worn by women of Armstrong County.
Light refreshments will be served, and the museum will be open to explore until 3 p.m.
Admission is free.
The museum is located at 300 North McKean Street in Kittanning.
Free parking can be found along Vine and North McKean streets and in the back of the museum via the North Grant Avenue entrance.