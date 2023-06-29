EAST BRADY – Greek philosopher Plato once said that, “You can discover more about a person in an hour of play than in a year of conversation.”
Plato’s words can be evidenced in the concept behind East Brady’s Pick Me Up program. Now in its second year, Pick Me Up is a weekly summertime playground initiative that strives to foster friendships and a sense of community through play.
“Kids need simple play,” Pick Me Up organizer Megan (Bernstein) Slaugenhoup said recently. “From leadership and cooperation, to team building and friendships, so much emerges from simple play.”
Slaugenhoup, who is a teacher in the Karns City School District, said that the idea for Pick Me Up stemmed from her desire to see change in the world in the wake of the 2022 shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
“I don’t know what it was about that particular incident, but it really weighed on me,” she said, explaining that she began thinking that what children were lacking was a sense of connection.
“I think that isolation can sometimes drive madness,” Slaugenhoup continued. “I think that when people feel a sense of connectedness or community, they don’t want to harm others.”
Looking for a way to bring area kids together, Slaugenhoup said she immediately thought of the football field and playground area in East Brady and how, sadly, the equipment often sits unused.
“I thought that if we initiated something there, it might bring kids out of their houses, off their phones and together,” she said, adding that she wanted kids to have the opportunity to simply play together for fun. “Kids are so used to organized sports from such a young age that there’s very little time to just play for fun.”
She explained that she originally pictured Pick Me Up as free time where the kids decided what and how to play, but the kids seem to like some direction.
“I come with a list of ideas, and we have certain routines that we stick to,” she said.
According to Slaugenhoup, each Pick Me Up begins with a game of kickball, which includes players of all ages.
“When I say all ages, I mean 3 year olds up to my adult volunteers in their 50s,” she said, noting that while the program was never really intended for the youngest of players, it’s a joy to see all ages at the playground. “We have big high school kids helping the little ones kick and run to base. It’s great to see.”
While all games are considered, Slaugenhoup always encourages ones that require team-building and cooperation, such as a hula hoop relay race across the basketball court.
“It takes more strategy than all out athleticism,” she said.
Similar to last year, Pick Me Up is currently in the middle of a six-week run through mid-July.
“We thought six weeks was a nice little chunk of time. We don’t want people to get tired of it,” Slaugenhoup said, noting that the group meets at the East Brady playground/football field area from 6:30 to 8 p.m. one night a week, Monday through Thursday. The night rotates weekly to enable different kids to attend, and the meeting night is always posted on the “Pick Me Up” Facebook page.
Slaugenhoup said the group averages between 35 to 40 kids each week, and was quick to point out that the success of the program goes beyond the kids themselves and extends to the community support.
“At least six or seven adults volunteer each week,” she said, adding that while she is very appreciative of her consistent adult volunteers, there are so many others who help out as well.
She also said that many local businesses and individuals started donating small, individually-wrapped snacks so that participants now have water and snacks at the end of the night.
Additionally, Slaugenhoup said that Pick Me Up recently partnered with a business in Chicora that designed a logo and created apparel for the group.
“All of the profits from that are actually being donated to a local family who were victims of a house fire this spring and are members of Pick Me Up,” she said, noting that the T-shirts and sweatshirts can be purchased through the group’s Facebook page.
Regarding who can attend the weekly activities, Slaugenhoup said that anyone who wants to come is invited to come. Children in fifth grade or older, can attend without a parent in tow. They must, however, sign in and provide a parent or guardian’s name and phone number. Anyone in fourth grade and below, must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
“It’s been amazing the number of parents who just come and stay, even if they don’t have to,” she said, noting that even if there are only 30 kids signed in, it is not uncommon to have 50 to 60 people at the playground. “It’s really cool to see parents playing with us or just standing in groups talking with each other.”
In fact, Slaugenhoup said the best way for people to support the program is to join the Facebook page and simply show up at the events.
“The best way to help is to bring a kid and come play,” she said. “It’s so much fun and a great way to make new friends and build a sense of community.”
Looking to the future, Slaugenhoup said that she hopes the Pick Me Up program continues to grow and thrive.
“I hope we meet more and more new people and see more people attend,” she said, adding that she hopes the weekly summer events inspire families to utilize the playground area when there aren’t Pick Me Up days. “I hope it inspires people to realize that it’s a great resource, and you don’t have to wait for an organized night to go down and have a pickup game of basketball.”
For more information and meeting times, visit “Pick Me Up” on Facebook.