CLARION – It may only take a few minutes to stroll along New Bethlehem’s Broad Street. But for one local artist, a recent Broad Street project included a trip back in time that took him months.
“It’s been a little bit of a journey,” Clarion-based artist Karl Jacobson said recently following the completion of a Broad Street painting that he created for New Bethlehem therapist Laura Moore that is now displayed in her business on the 400 Block.
Jacobson said Moore reached out to him last year, saying that she wanted a painting that reflected something from New Bethlehem to serve as the centerpiece of the waiting room at the new home of Laura Moore Counseling Services, which opened last fall.
“I loved the idea of having a painting of downtown New Bethlehem,” Moore said, noting that while she wasn’t raised in New Bethlehem, her family is from the area and she spent a lot of time in the valley.
Moore and Jacobson said they went through a lot of old time photos and postcards from New Bethlehem’s past, trying to find just the right image that captured the town in its heyday.
“Between the fires and the floods in town, it has been rebuilt many times,” Moore said of the downtown area.
Jacobson said they chose an old black and white postcard from the late 1930s or early 1940s, that showed Broad Street, looking east and focusing mainly on the 200 and 300 blocks.
Although the project actually began last summer, the artist said he got caught up in other work. When its time came, he said it dawned on him how difficult it would be to take the black and white image and make it historically accurate in color.
I sat down to do it and realized some of the signs and other things [in the photo] were blurry; you couldn’t read anything,” he said.
The project then took on a life of its own, with Jacobson having a meeting with representatives of the Redbank Valley Historical Society who shared a number of local history books and old photos with him to use as reference. He sought out color images, and read through a series of columns written by former Leader-Vindicator publisher Tom Andrews to find out what had been housed in the various buildings he would be painting. Jacobson also walked through town, looking at some of the original facades in the downtown area, searching out colors and the materials that were used.
“I started piecing it together,” he said, noting that it was especially difficult in the areas where buildings had been destroyed by fire or were torn down over time.
Although the photo and painting focus on a handful of buildings from about the Dinger Building through the historic bank tower building along Broad Street, Jacobson said the image also includes a much longer stretch of the street, up until it makes its slight turn at the intersection with Wood Street.
Today, an empty lot sits where the old Commercial Hotel was once located, and Broadwood Towers now stands where other buildings once stood. Jacobson said he had to find images of the buildings that were once in those areas, even if they were just going to be in the background.
But the most challenging aspect centered around the signage pictured along the bustling Broad Street — one sign in particular.
“My biggest issue was right at the front of the painting,” he said. “There’s a huge sign in front of it and it’s all blurred out.”
Rather than just keeping it blurry or generic, Jacobson said he “wanted to do New Bethlehem justice.”
“I didn’t want to make things up,” he said.
He dug into the old history books, and found online newspapers that had advertisements for the old Cribb’s Hardware, the business where the unknown sign was hung out over the sidewalk.
One of the old newspaper advertisements noted that Cribb’s sold Lawrence Paint and Varnish. When he looked up that brand of paint online, Jacobson hit pay dirt.
“That it! It’s a huge tiger,” he said, adding that he found a color image online of the exact sign that once hung along Broad Street which featured the Lawrence brand tiger.
He also wanted to match the colors of the real cars seen in the old postcard, so he found color palates online from the major car manufacturers of the time.
Jacobson said he was lucky in some instances where buildings made of brick or stone had not changed much over time, but others he tried to look beneath repainted or redone surfaces, to find what was underneath.
Another challenge came with the electric light poles along the street, that have long since been replaced. He said that through research, he learned that the same poles were placed in towns throughout the area by the electric company of the time, and that one even still stood in his hometown of Clarion that still had its industrial green color.
With enough information and old photos to use, Jacobson said he started laying out the actual painting in November. He said he worked on other commissions in December leading up to the holidays, and overall spent about two-and-a-half months off and on working with the New Bethlehem painting. He said he put in about 70 to 80 hours on the work, including all the research that was needed.
Now complete, the three-feet long by two-feet high painting was just installed in the waiting room at Moore’s new office. Moore said she has other historical pieces in the waiting room too.
“I kind of have a theme going,” she said.
Jacobson said that before this project, he only had a cursory knowledge of New Bethlehem, having lived briefly in the Distant area and driving through the community many time.
“It was such an interesting process; now I have a weird connection with New Bethlehem,” the stay-at-home dad said. “It was this strange architectural dig through New Bethlehem history using photos. It was stuff that connected me to the town and the time.”
Clarion History
Captured On Canvas
The New Bethlehem painting wasn’t Jacobson’s first foray into local history, as he has created a number of paintings that look at Clarion’s past.
Before the pandemic, he said he had worked on a series of working class portraits as a passion project. But being unemployed as the pandemic hit, he said he wanted to take the time to learn more about oil painting. Natural landscapes never appealed to him, he said; but then he started looking at photographs a friend had taken of downtown Clarion.
“That feeling of community; the memories from childhood,” he said, reminiscing of times riding in a wagon being pulled along Main Street in Clarion by his mother. “What Main Street has always felt to me — I wanted to put the spotlight back on it.”
He said he did a painting of the courthouse and the view looking down Main Street.
“It really resonated with people who grew up here,” he said, noting that it lead to commissions of other landmarks in town, including F.L. Crooks and the Haskel House buildings.
He said the paintings not only bring back the memories of the places he loved growing up, but make a connection about how places change over time.
“I love the historical aspect of things,” he said, noting that he is currently working on a few more projects in the same vein.