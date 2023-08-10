NEW BETHLEHEM – In conjunction with the Redbank Valley Public Library’s celebration of 20-plus years in its current location, the Redbank Valley Historical Society will host a downtown New Bethlehem history tour, centered around the library’s former location, on Monday, Aug. 14.
The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. and feature small group tours of the 200 and 300 blocks of Broad Street, all starting and ending at the Redbank Valley History Center. Refreshments will be served at the conclusion of the tours.
The history of the buildings and businesses that occupied them is based on the recollections of Tom T. Andrews Jr., which were first published by The Leader-Vindicator in 1989 when he was the co-publisher of the newspaper. They were reprinted with permission of The Leader-Vindicator by the Redbank Valley Historical Society in 2017. The articles are a fascinating history of the buildings, residents and business owners of New Bethlehem told in an engaging and conversational manner.
The history of the Redbank Valley Public Library will be presented at the original First National Bank building. The library, then known as New Bethlehem Area Free Public Library, was located at this site for many years prior to moving to its present location.
Pictures of past and present views of the tour sites and displays of famous New Bethlehem businesses will be available when the tour returns to the History Center for refreshments. Nine buildings will be featured in the tour.
The “Business Center Recollections” by Tom T. Andrews Jr. is available at the History Center for anyone who wants to know more about other historic buildings along Broad Street.
For more information regarding the tour, contact Brenda Shilling at (724) 545-1353 or email info@rvhistory.org.