NEW BETHLEHEM – “Our goal at Broad Street Kids is to provide families with childcare that’s educational, exciting and, most importantly, safe.”
That, according to co-owners, Chris Edmonds and Jennifer Kerle, is the philosophy of the recently opened Broad Street Kids Inc.
Formerly BullPups PlayCare, Edmonds and Kerle purchased the New Bethlehem business earlier this year, and celebrated their grand opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Aug. 11.
Kerle is a 2021 graduate of Clarion University where she earned a bachelor’s degree in Nutrition and Fitness.
“I was going to school [to be] a physical therapy assistant, and the daycare became available so I decided to go that route instead,” she explained, noting that as a former employee of BullPups, she was familiar with the business.
A 1992 graduate of Redbank Valley High School, Edmonds came to BullPups after being laid off from his job as a Pittsburgh project manager at the onset of the pandemic. Similar to Kerle, he said he was also excited about the opportunity to take ownership of the business to continue offering childcare in the area.
“I’ve always been involved with youth programs in the community,” Edmonds said, pointing to his volunteer service with Little League, soccer and elementary basketball. He also coaches varsity girls basketball at Redbank Valley High School. “Those experiences have been a great transition to working with the kids here.”
According to Edmonds and Kerle, Broad Street Kids offers full-time childcare for newborns through school-age kids Monday through Friday from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
“We’ll get school-age kids on the bus in the morning, while the infants and toddlers are with us all day,” Edmonds said, pointing out that daycare employees will also get the older children off the bus after school. Broad Street Kids also offers a summer program for school-age children.
While not a preschool, Edmonds and Kerle said that the daily program does offer a variety of enrichment activities all day for children at every stage of development.
“We strive to use a high quality enrichment program,” Edmonds and Kerle said, explaining that the program allows for play-based learning through free play, both quiet and active, as well as structured activities in large group and one-on-one settings.
“We believe children learn all the time through developmental domains, [including] physical, social/emotional, cognitive and communications,” they continued. “We plan to provide fine and gross motor activities, along with plenty of opportunities for the children to explore, discover and create.”
In order to accomplish this goal, Edmonds and Kerle said they utilize different play centers inside the building, as well as outside locations such as Gumtown Park and the Redbank Valley Trail.
Broad Street Kids also incorporates weekly and monthly themes with corresponding activities into its program, which kids and parents alike seem to enjoy and look forward to.
“The kids really look forward to the different themes,” Edmonds said, noting that over the summer, the daycare planned a variety of different themed weeks including Dinosaur Week, Water Week and STEM Week.
“I really enjoy getting to do new and fun things with the kids,” Kerle said, pointing to the different crafts, activities and outside adventurers the daycare offers. “We had a couple of water days this summer, and the kids absolutely loved it.”
Looking to the future, Edmonds and Kerle said they hope to expand the daycare’s outdoor space for the 25-30 kids it hosts per day, while also ramping up the business’s presence in the community.
“We want to be an active business in the community, while providing families with quality, dependable childcare,” Edmonds said. “We’re looking to grow with the community.”
To that end, Edmonds and Kerle said that they are looking to add part-time and full-time staff members to their current roster of six to 10 employees.
For more information, employment inquiries or enrollment availability, contact Edmonds at (412) 418-4883, Kerle at (814) 319-3642 or visit Broad Street Kids Inc. on Facebook.