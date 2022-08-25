Broad Street Kids Ribbon

BROAD STREET KIDS INC. hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at its New Bethlehem Location on Thursday, Aug. 11. Co-owned by Chris Edmonds and Jennifer Kerle, Broad Street Kids offers full-time childcare for newborns through school-age children five days a week.

NEW BETHLEHEM – “Our goal at Broad Street Kids is to provide families with childcare that’s educational, exciting and, most importantly, safe.”

That, according to co-owners, Chris Edmonds and Jennifer Kerle, is the philosophy of the recently opened Broad Street Kids Inc.

