BROOKVILLE — Brookville just got a whole lot tastier with a new DQ restaurant in town.
American Dairy Queen Corporation (ADQ) recently announced its new DQ Grill & Chill restaurant opening in Brookville. Set to open Dec. 9, the restaurant is located at 250 West Main Street.
The new restaurant will be owned by West Virginia native and owner of BFS (Better Faster Service) Foods Marshall Bishop, who will be marking this site as his 13th DQ location in the state.
BFS Foods is a rapidly growing convenience store chain with 75 locations throughout Maryland, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Washington. Having experience with many QSR concepts, BFS also operates numerous fast-food brands in addition to Dairy Queen, including Burger King, Huddle House, IHOP, Little Caesars Pizza, Subway and Tim Horton’s Café & Bake Shop.
“Dairy Queen is a proven American classic, and it truly brings out the best in each community we serve. It’s been amazing to grow the BFS Foods brand alongside Dairy Queen and this new location is a testament to that relationship,” said Bishop. “It’s always a pleasure to see parents and children alike enjoy our delicious frozen treats, and we’re thrilled to bring that to the Brookville community.”
Striking the perfect balance between yesterday and today, the DQ Grill & Chill flagship concept modernizes guests’ dining experience by offering made-to-order lunch and dinner options.
What began as the 10-cent sale of an unknown frozen treat in 1938 quickly boomed into one of the most well-known companies of all time. Maintaining its recipe for success for more than 80 years, the Dairy Queen® system has more than 7,000 locations worldwide.
The new DQ Grill & Chill includes about 35 staff members, ranging from crew members to managers.
To learn more about the Dairy Queen brand, visit www.DairyQueen.com.