BROOKVILLE — The Brookville Borough Council received an update on the Brookville Trail Hub from Dave Richards during the council meeting last week.
Richards said he was there to give an update on the trail hub to the borough council since it has assisted the group with grants.
“...Thanks to the cooperation with Dana (Rooney) and the borough council we have officially applied for the grant to do the feasibility study. We’ve raised the money for our matching contributions,” Richards said.
The group expects to hear back about the grant sometime in the fall. Based on the Requests for Proposals (RFPs) the organization is expecting the cost to be about $70,000.
“What we want to do is be a part of the continuous loop, the Pennsylvania Wilds Loops, it will be a 220-mile loop through the area,” Richards said.
The group is getting a study to improve the Five Bridges Trail from Brockway to Allens Mills, and then connect this trail to the Redbank Valley Trailhead in Brookville.
Council President Phil Hynes, who is also a member of the Redbank Valley Trail Association, said the problem with connecting to the Redbank Valley Trail is the trail might have to go through the old abandoned railroad tunnel, which he said will be a multimillion dollar project. Richards agreed it will likely be a minimum of $5 million.
Richards said the idea is to get the trail to Brookville, and then use the city streets to get people over to Depot Street and the other trailhead.
The current path the trail hub is considering through Brookville would follow Hiawatha Street, past Longview Park, down Western Avenue, to Mabon Street, and across to Giant Eagle and over to Depot Street.
“Hopefully we can do that with just signage until the tunnel can be done, because tunnels are a big draw. So, having that tunnel would be important,” Richards said.
Hynes said the grants for such projects would all be from the federal government. Richards also said since the tunnels are “rail banked” any project also has to be approved by the Federal Railroad Commission. Completing the project and the continuous loop of trails in the region is expected to be a financial boom for the area.
“I think it’s important because right now Brookville is kind of the end of the trail. People come here and get on the trail and leave or they get off the trail and leave. If you’ve got this continuous loop, people are gonna be looking for places to stay, places to eat, places to buy things. I think it can be a financial benefit to Brookville,” Richards said.