BROOKVILLE – The Greenberg Cadillac Museum will reopen its doors for two additional events this fall, on Saturday, Sept. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 16 from noon to 4 p.m.
A private collection of 70-plus fully restored Cadillacs, the museum is located at 67 South White Street in Brookville.
Featured in the museum are fully restored Cadillac models from every period including a 1905 Cadillac Model K, a 1916 roadster, a 1927 Cadillac 7-passenger suburban with original paint and upholstery, a bright red all-original 1959 Cadillac Fleetwood with elongated tail fins, a 2006 XLR 2-seater retractable hardtop convertible, and a Mary Kay “Pink Cadillac.” Currently under restoration is a unique track-driven 1973 Cadillac Eldorado Indianapolis 500 Pace Car.
These Cadillacs have been painstakingly collected and restored by local eye surgeon, Dr. Steven Greenberg, who moved from Detroit to Brookville in 1973 behind the wheel of his first Cadillac. His collection has now soared past 70 fully restored Cadillacs housed in four buildings showing the evolution of the automobile and the premier Cadillac brand.
“This collection of American luxury cars is my passion, and I am excited to share these beautiful automobiles,” said Greenberg.
The Greenberg Cadillac Museum is presented in partnership with the Jefferson County Historical Society. Entry is free, but donations support the Jefferson County Historical Society which manages a number of historical events and facilities including the Jefferson County History Center and Scripture Rocks Heritage Park.
For more information, visit jchconline.org/events/ or greenbergcadillacmuseum.com.