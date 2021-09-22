NEW BETHLEHEM – The New Bethlehem area Down Syndrome Buddy Walk will be held on Saturday, Oct. 16.
The event welcomes anyone in the area, and surrounding areas, with Down Syndrome and their families and friends.
Festivities will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and will include face painting, a Chinese auction, and a walk along the Redbank Valley Trail through New Bethlehem, with some participants starting in Climax.
Those attending should meet in the trail area by the municipal parking lot in New Bethlehem for cookies, refreshments and more.
Donations for the Chinese auction are being sought, as well as donations of cases of water and cookies.
All proceeds from the event will benefit the Down Syndrome Association of Pittsburgh.