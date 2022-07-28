RIMERSBURG – The activity at Union schools did not end when the school year wrapped up in late May; instead, work crews have been racing to complete $6.2 million in upgrades to both Union High School and Sligo Elementary School.

Last week, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said the projects at both schools are on schedule, with the bulk of the work to be completed before the start of the new school year on Aug. 24.

