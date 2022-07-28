RIMERSBURG – The activity at Union schools did not end when the school year wrapped up in late May; instead, work crews have been racing to complete $6.2 million in upgrades to both Union High School and Sligo Elementary School.
Last week, Union superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said the projects at both schools are on schedule, with the bulk of the work to be completed before the start of the new school year on Aug. 24.
“They’re saying they’re on pace and will get it done,” he said, noting that most of the work at the high school has been completed, while the larger project at Sligo Elementary was working its way from one end of the building to the other.
At the high school in Rimersburg, Kimmel said that the new water mains, boilers and domestic water system have been installed, with new lighting and ceiling tiles still in progress.
“At this point, they’re putting the ceiling tiles in,” he said.
Other than noticing brighter hallways, Kimmel said most people who come into the high school won’t notice the improvements that have been made, as they are above the ceilings and in out-of-sight areas of the building.
“Most people when they come in won’t see anything different,” he said.
However, he added the district should see quite a bit of difference when it comes to its energy bills. Kimmel explained that the project was designed so that the district will realize substantial savings in energy costs over the years.
“That’s the biggest energy savings we were going to find,” he said of the lighting improvements at the high school. He added that the savings are estimated to payback the project costs over the next 30 years.
The new boilers and water system will also be a marked improvement, the superintendent said. He explained that the new boilers take up far less space, creating additional storage areas for the school.
While work at the high school is expected to be finished up by the second week in August, Kimmel said it’s looking like the Sligo Elementary project will come down to the wire.
The Sligo project includes a completely new heating and cooling system for the building, new windows throughout, refurbished restrooms, a new fire alarm system and more.
Kimmel said that original plans had called for the new heating units to be installed centrally on the outside wall of each classroom, but after work began, it was decided it would be better to put the units on one end of each room instead.
Work started on the end of the building with the fifth grade classrooms, and has progressed to the far end of the building where the kindergarten rooms are located.
New shelving was added along the windows in each classroom where the old heating system was located, and all new electrical panels were also installed throughout the school.
As the work has advanced down the hall, Kimmel said classrooms that have been completed are being put back to normal, and getting ready for the start of the school year. He said there could be issues with the final classrooms at the other end of the school, especially as new carpet will also be installed in one of the kindergarten rooms.
Kimmel said the two student restrooms, and the two faculty restrooms, have been completely redone.
“It definitely brightens it up and makes it new looking,” he said.
One item that won’t be complete in time is the installation of a new generator for the school. The pad is in place for the new generator, but Kimmel said the generator itself is on backorder and won’t arrive until late this year.
On the outside of the building, the colored panels that date to the school’s construction in the 1960s were removed, and replaced with black panels that give the school a more modern look.
And while millions have been spent to refurbish both schools for years to come, Kimmel said that students will likely be most excited by what awaits them outside the school this year — a brand new and larger playground.
A grant from the Eccles Foundation helped make that project possible as well.
“It’s quite a bit bigger,” Kimmel said, noting that a local firm supplied the new playground equipment.
As for the start of the new year in less than a month, Kimmel said the district will look at contingencies if it appears the work in Sligo won’t be done in time. He noted that the contract the district has for the project penalizes the company if the work isn’t done by the deadline, but he said he’s hopeful it won’t come to that.