RIMERSBURG – More than $6 million in improvements, along with a new administrative team and several new teachers and other employees, will greet Union School District students when they kick off the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 24.

“It looks like we are nearly complete and the buildings are expected to be open on schedule,” superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said on Monday, noting that work has been completed on most of the energy saving project at both Union High School and Sligo Elementary School.

