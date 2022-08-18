RIMERSBURG – More than $6 million in improvements, along with a new administrative team and several new teachers and other employees, will greet Union School District students when they kick off the new school year on Wednesday, Aug. 24.
“It looks like we are nearly complete and the buildings are expected to be open on schedule,” superintendent Dr. John Kimmel said on Monday, noting that work has been completed on most of the energy saving project at both Union High School and Sligo Elementary School.
While most of the upgrades are out-of-sight and behind the scenes at the high school, Kimmel said Sligo students will be welcomed back by a new playground, refurbished restrooms, new windows throughout the building, a new heating and cooling system and more.
Aside from the building projects, Kimmel said one of the bigger changes this year that will impact students and parents is the district’s switch to a new online educational portal.
“The district has adopted a new student management system so parents will be utilizing the FOCUS Parent Portal in keeping up with their child’s educational information,” he said. “So far, most parents have reported that they like it better than MMS.”
Kimmel also said the district administrative team is also different heading into the year, with the addition of Dr. Elena Steidinger as high school principal and teacher Lisa Hummel taking on the role of dean of students. Kimmel will also assume the administrative side of district athletics under the new configuration.
Sligo Elementary School
Tom Minick, principal of Sligo Elementary School, said that one of the most notable changes for students in his building this year will be the move from a six-day schedule to a five-day, Monday through Friday schedule.
And a new face will welcome visitors to the school office, as Kaci Rankin has been hired as the school secretary.
There will also be a slight change in the start time for the school day, he said.
“The tardy bell will ring at 7:50 a.m.,” Minick said. “This is a change from 7:55 during the 2021-22 school year. Please have your child in the school prior to 7:50. If a child is tardy, notification will be mailed informing the parent of the tardy and potential consequences.”
Upon entering the school, Minick said all students will be required to clear their book bags if the metal detector is triggered.
“To keep students moving through the detector, please monitor what your child is placing in their bookbag,” he recommended.
The principal explained that a new disciplinary matrix was created by a team of Sligo Elementary staff at the conclusion of last school year.
“The matrix is designed to offer consistency at all levels across the elementary,” he said. “This tool is designed to ensure students receive the appropriate consequences when their behavior requires the attention of the principal, beyond the classroom teacher. The matrix is also designed to assist you and your child in understanding the consequences of seriously violating school rules. It is important that parents and families become knowledgeable about the consequences when a student misbehaves.”
At lunch time, Minick said that in order to speed up the lines, students will use their photo identifications.
“Students who receive a lunch will place their ID in a basket and will not have to manually put in their student identification number,” he said. “Students will receive their ID card when they return to school.”
Minick said Sligo Elementary is also adding a new component to its positive behavior efforts.
“We will continue recognizing individual students as STARS, but will be adding classroom and school rewards when expectations are met,” he said. “Please look for our classrooms in the newspaper that earn the rewards for building a safer and healthier school.”
Looking ahead to the school year, Minick said he is also asking for parent cooperation when it comes to picking up their children at the end of the school day.
“Please do not arrive at the bus circle until 2:15 p.m.,” he said. “If you arrive prior to 2:15, you will be asked to clear the bus circle and park your car. After 2:15, I ask that you stay in your car and pull up to the designated spot and then we will release your child to you. Please do not pass the car in front of you. Parents picking students up in grades K-2, please stay to the right of the bus circle and for students in grades 3-5 stay on the left side of the bus circle.”
Union High School
Going into the new school year, Dr. Elena Steidinger said that not only will she be taking on a new role, but that several other new faces will greet students when they come to school next week.
She said that Brianna Pennington has joined the high school team as a biology teacher, while new sixth grade teachers will include Alan Ochs and Janet Hancock. Tina Meeker has also joined the staff as a paraprofessional.
“We will be implementing several new programs at the high school for the 2022-23 school year,” Steidinger said, noting that they include a school-wide positive behavior intervention support plan.
Also, she said that through a grant obtained by former principal Kris Glosser, a new evidence-based substance abuse and violence prevention program will be delivered to sixth grade classrooms.
The new Listen & Learn program will also begin this year, which will include a monthly community and parent sharing opportunity that will be held on the first Tuesday of each month, remotely via Google Meet. Details can be found on the district’s website for a link to the meeting.
Steidinger said that a sixth-grade orientation and open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
The same day will also include an open house for grades 7-12 starting with a parent/student meeting at 1:30 p.m., followed by Chromebook distribution for seventh-graders at 2 p.m. and teacher visiting from 2 to 3 p.m.
A number of agencies and organizations will also be on hand at the open house, including the Center for Community Resources; Armstrong, Indiana, Clarion Drug and Alcohol; SafeinHome; Clarion County’s Promise; Clarion Psychiatric Center; Clarion County CASSP; the state Department of Health; Nicotine Free NWPA; Eccles-Lesher Memorial Library; and a dental hygienist from UPMC Health Plan who will distribute toothbrushes, dental information and access to dental appointments with Miracle Dental Associates.
The new principal also said she wanted to remind parents and students of the district’s cell phone policy going into the new year.
“Cell phones are not permitted in classrooms, study halls, hallways, bathrooms, or offices without direct teacher permission for educational use,” she said.
She also noted that the dress code has not changed from last year, and will continue to be enforced.
Looking ahead, Steidinger said that some upcoming events at the school include the first home football game on Friday, Aug. 26; the Cake Festival on Wednesday, Aug. 31; Picture Day on Friday, Oct. 7; and Homecoming also on Friday, Oct. 7.