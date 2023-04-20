SLIGO – On Tuesday, April 4, Sligo Elementary students participated in the Second Annual Bunny Bounce.
This year, 95 students in second through fifth grades participated in a one-mile run, while 65 kindergarteners and first-graders participated in the quarter-mile run. Some students were out to win, some just chose to walk, while others just seemed to enjoy being outside and having fun.
The top boy finishers for the Mile Run were fourth-grader Asher Graham, who took first with a time of 6:58. Second place was fifth-grader Luca Ruffner with a time of 7:17. To round out the top three was fourth-grader Ryder Walker with a time of 7:29.
The top finishers on the girls side were Eviana Reed, a fifth-grader, who took first with a time of 7:43. Fourth-grader Sophie Traister took second with a time of 8:26. Third place was taken with a time of 8:49, by fifth-grader Briah Morris.
Ribbons were given to the top three boy and girl runners in kindergarten. First place finishers were Grayson Coy and Ellison Anthony. Second place finishers were Sherry Barger and Jetson Morris. Loucille Myers and Jahzir Sanford took third place.
The last group of the day to run was first grade. Ribbons were given to the top three male and female finishers. Third place finishers were Morgan McElravy and Jaxon Morris. Taking second for their grade were Rowan Maples and Rhett Traister. The top finishers were Nora Hagen and Sylis Perez.
Sligo Elementary would like to thank Sligo Borough for allowing the school to close a road to ensure the safety of students throughout the run. Also, thank you to the Sligo Volunteer Fire Company for assisting with the run. Thank you to J&S Screen Printing for designing and making awesome shirts. And the biggest thank you of all goes to the parents who granted, supported and encouraged students to participate.