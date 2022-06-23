CLARION – Burns & Burns Insurance recently welcomed Misty Graham to its Clarion office as a customer service representative.
Graham has been married for 15 years and has a 9-year-old son. She has five years of experience in the insurance industry.
Graham graduated from Clarion University with a degree in Secondary Education Social Studies. In her free time, she enjoys working out, baking and planning events.
Burns & Burns is a fourth generation independent insurance agency with nine branches across Northwestern Pennsylvania.