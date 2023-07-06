BUTLER – Butler County Community College has released the names of local students who have achieved honors on the president’s list and the dean’s list for the spring semester of 2023 as well as those who have graduated.
President’s List
Clarion
- Amanda Claypoole
- Justin McGuire
East Brady
- Ryan Bonetto
- Nathan Boyden
- Emma Dailey
- Taylor Miller
Mayport
- Maggie Plyter
Shippenville
- Cameron Peters
- Samantha Wolfgong
Dean’s List
Dayton
- Alma Bly
- Avery Hetrick
Sligo
- Noah Bowser
Graduates
Parker
- Chad Dickey
- Hannah Farrington
- Noah Suto