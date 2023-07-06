BUTLER – Butler County Community College has released the names of local students who have achieved honors on the president’s list and the dean’s list for the spring semester of 2023 as well as those who have graduated.

President’s List

Clarion

  • Amanda Claypoole
  • Justin McGuire

East Brady

  • Ryan Bonetto
  • Nathan Boyden
  • Emma Dailey
  • Taylor Miller

Mayport

  • Maggie Plyter

Shippenville

  • Cameron Peters
  • Samantha Wolfgong

Dean’s List

Dayton

  • Alma Bly
  • Avery Hetrick

Sligo

  • Noah Bowser

Graduates

Parker

  • Chad Dickey
  • Hannah Farrington
  • Noah Suto

