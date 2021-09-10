The following statement was issued by Butler Health System CEO Ken DeFurio on Friday regarding the announcement last week about federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates:
“Butler Health System has experienced significant strain from individuals being admitted with COVID-19 infection. This is a public health issue with direct impact on BHS services.
"BHS supports vaccinations for all who are eligible.
"BHS awaits direction regarding the federal mandate. It will comply with directives for health system and hospital workers.
"And as it has since the beginning of the pandemic, Butler Health System stands ready to partner with and support businesses and employers as they meet requirements in getting their employees vaccinated.”
Butler Health System operates Butler Memorial Hospital and Clarion Hospital, among other facilities in the area.