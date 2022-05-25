RIMERSBURG – The once-vacant medical center building in Rimersburg now provides patients with remote access to more than 200 doctors and specialists, thanks to Butler Health System (BHS).
The building located at 57 East Broad Street, which most recently housed Dr. Joseph Leonard with Health Services of Clarion, is now home to the Butler Health System Rimersburg Medical Center tele-health clinic.
“We’re trying to make health care as convenient as possible for people,” said BHS registered nurse Tammy Johnston, who will staff the Rimersburg clinic which will host an open house for the public in early June. “Because of the way it’s set up, patients now have access to any doctor in the Butler Healthcare System in one location.”
According to Jo Shaffer, practice administrator for BHS’s Butler Medical Providers, the idea to open a tele-health clinic in Rimersburg was conceived about a year-and-a-half ago by the Patient Access Committee, a subcommittee of Clarion Hospital/Butler Medical Provider’s Network Operations Council chaired by Dr. Rodrick Stevenson, who met to discuss why patients were having a hard time accessing their physicians, especially in the time of COVID and virtual visits.
“We talked about internet connectivity and determined that’s why people weren’t able to access their physicians,” Shaffer said, explaining that while internet connections are typically fine in the center of small rural towns, the outlying areas are not always as fortunate. The committee pondered what it would be like to have a spot in a rural community where someone could help patients get online with their physicians. Shaffer said such a centralized location would also address a basic transportation need.
“Most of our specialists are in Butler,” she continued. “That can be a difficult drive for some people, especially in the winter.”
In addition, Johnston pointed out that because it’s a small facility, wait times are likely to be greatly reduced.
“You’re not going to walk in here and have 20 people [in the waiting room],” she said. “You’re going to walk in here, and odds are it’s just going to be you and maybe one other person. That makes it nicer for people.”
When it came to selecting a location for the tele-health clinic, Shaffer pointed out that BHS’s history with Rimersburg seemed like a natural place to begin.
“We’ve always had a great relationship with the Rimersburg Medical Center Board, and continued to correspond with them even after we were out of Rimersburg,” she said, noting that it simply got more difficult to keep rural locations open, and that BHS had to make some hard decisions regarding the closure of the Rimersburg doctor’s office. “It’s always been in the back of my mind to get back into Rimersburg because it’s a great community.”
In order to schedule an appointment at the Rimersburg facility, Johnston explained BHS patients should call the Care Center at 833-602-CARE (2273), just as they would to schedule any other physician appointment, specifying that they want a tele-health visit in Rimersburg.
“It gets put on my schedule and it also gets put on the doctors’ schedules at their office as a tele-health visit,” she said, noting that appointments will be scheduled five days a week from roughly 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. depending on the physicians’ schedules. “We’re hoping to see between eight and 12 patients per day depending on the nature of the visit.”
On the day of their appointment, patients will come to the Rimersburg Medical Center where they will be met by Johnston, who will take their vitals and set them up in one of the two examination rooms for the doctor’s appointment.
“I can also do their EKGs and labs while they’re here,” she said, adding that the doctor can observe everything taking place.
In addition to a regular screen equipped with a microphone and camera, Johnston said the tele-health appointments can also utilize a Polycom unit which not only has a screen, but an attachment that allows the doctors to listen to a patient’s heart and lung sounds.
“The patient might be here, but they can see the doctor on the screen and the doctor can hear their heart, lungs and more when the attachment is plugged in,” she said.
While tele-health can be used for any type of appointment including cardiology, endocrinology, electrophysiology, primary care, pulmonary, dermatology, women’s care, post-op appointments and more, Johnston said it’s ultimately up to the individual physicians to determine what type of appointment will occur.
“Obviously, there are times when a patient will have to make a physical appearance in the office,” Shaffer said. “But many times our providers will rely on Johnston and her expertise.”
Johnston credited everyone involved, especially Stevenson, Dr. Samuel Detwiler and Dr. Norman Beals III for having the insight and providing motivation for the project early on.
“The doctors are excited about this,” she said, explaining that Stevenson, Detwiler and Beals see healthcare in a rural community as a priority. “Although it’s a rural community, they believe patients should have access to whatever care they need.”
When asked about the possibility of expanding services at the Rimersburg site, Shaffer said BHS is taking a “cautious” approach.
“We want to take our time, see what the community needs and go from there,” she said.
Considering the immediate future, Johnston and Shaffer said they are both looking forward to the opening of the center, serving the patients and having a full schedule.
“This is a wonderful facility,” Johnston said. “I think it was just a combination of Rimersburg’s willingness to bring something to the community and the technology to be able to make it work.”
“I’m looking for folks to stop in and see this great space that the Rimersburg Medical Center has here,” Shaffer agreed.
The BHS Rimersburg Tele-Health Suites will host an open house for the public from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. June 6-9. Everyone is invited to visit the site to meet Johnston, learn about the various services being offered and be entered into a raffle drawing.
“We’ll be here, so people can just stop in and check it out, even if you don’t have an appointment,” Johnston said.