TOBY TWP. – A 27-year-old Butler man is facing assault charges stemming from an altercation that spanned from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17 along Best Road in Toby Township.
Raymond Dale McIntyre was charged with three counts each of simple assault and harassment.
On Dec. 18 at approximately 2 a.m., state police were dispatched to the area of Pump Station and Monterey roads for a report of a domestic incident that had previously taken place.
On site, the known victim, whose name was not released, reportedly told troopers that she and McIntyre got into an argument that turned physical at a home along Best Road at approximately 6 a.m. on Dec. 16.
During the fight, McIntyre allegedly punched the victim in the right arm and thigh area multiple times, causing bruising.
The victim further reported that on Dec. 17, at approximately noon, she and McIntyre were driving near an unknown intersection in Toby Township when he stopped the vehicle and repeatedly punched her in the left arm and thigh area, also causing bruising.
Later that same day, while along Eccles Street behind the University Korner gas station at approximately 11 p.m., McIntyre allegedly assaulted the victim a third time, punching her in the back of the head.
Police said the victim had visible physical injuries on both arms and both thighs, and McIntyre was taken into custody.
Charges were filed Dec. 21 by Trooper Jacob Knight with District Judge Jeffrey C. Miller.