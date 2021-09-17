Butler – The Butler VA Health Care System will be offering flu vaccination clinics to Veterans at its New Castle Road campus and community locations starting Monday, Sept. 20.
A complete listing of flu clinic dates, times and locations is available here: www.va.gov/butler-health-care/events
“As we continue to fight the flu and COVID-19 together, the safety of our Veterans continues to be our top priority,” said Acting Butler VA Director Ms. Sharon Coyle. “Vaccination is the surest way to protect against getting the flu. We strongly encourage all our Veterans to get their flu shot this year to protect themselves and help keep the flu from spreading to others.”
Flu shots are available to all Veterans. Veterans currently enrolled at the Butler VA Health Care System should present their VA issued health identification card (VHIC). Veterans not currently enrolled at the Butler VA should present one form of ID and provide a copy of their military discharge (DD214). Non-Veterans, to include spouses and dependents who do not have military service, are not eligible for a flu shot from the Butler VA.
Flu shots provided at the Butler VA will be given at the New Castle Road campus, located at 325 New Castle Road, Butler. Flu shots will be administered in the parking lot at a designated “drive-thru” point. Signs will be posted to direct traffic. Veterans should remain in their vehicle.
All Veterans must be screened with temperature checks and questions prior to entry at any VA facility, and masks or approved face coverings are required to be worn.
For more information about the flu clinics, Veterans may contact Sharon Boyle at 878-271-6672.