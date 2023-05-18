SHIPPENVILLE – Clarion Forest Visiting Nurses Association will host its 11th annual Wings of Hope butterfly release at 3 p.m. on Sunday, July 16, at Clarion County Park in Shippenville.
Wings of Hope is best known for promoting healing for families whose loved ones have had hospice care.
In addition, butterflies can be given in honor of births, graduation, anniversaries and other special occasions for a donation of $25 each.
Paid orders can be placed until June 9. Proceeds benefit the Clarion Forest Hospice program.
Hundreds of Monarch butterflies will be released into the park during the celebration. Folks Butterfly Farm in Nescopeck will supply the butterflies.
The event will include musical and inspirational selections, the reading of names of persons for whom the butterflies were given and children’s activities.
Light refreshments will be served.
The event is open to the public and it is not necessary to purchase butterflies in order to attend.
For more information, call the Clarion Forest VNA office at (814) 297-8400.