CLARION – A substantial increase in property transfers, probated estates and marriage license applications resulted in a busy year for the office of Clarion County Register and Recorder, as he recently announced a record amount of revenue collected by the office and the 34th annual surplus turned over to the county treasury in 2021.
According to Mortimer’s report, county revenue collected by the register and recorder’s office was up substantially from $283,080.91 in 2020 to $315,855.36 in 2021 — a 12 percent increase — and up from $259,254.93 in 2019 — a 22 percent increase from pre-pandemic days. With office expenditures amounting to $225,586.37 this past year and office revenue logging in at $315,855.36, the office surplus powered up to $90,268.99, which is one of the largest office surpluses in many years.
“The last two years saw the first large increase in document filings since 2003 with the exception of a slight uptick in recordings during the Marcellus Shale boom in 2012 and 2013,” Mortimer explained, noting that 5,450 recordings were filed with the Recorder of Deeds side of the office in 2021, compared to 4,861 recordings in 2020 and the even lower number of 4,302 recordings in 2019. “That amounts to a 13 percent increase from 2020 and a 27 percent increase since 2019 in document recordings.”
The breakdown of the 5,450 documents recorded in 2021 included: 1,524 deeds; 1,371 mortgages and assignment of rents; 1,656 satisfactions of mortgages; 74 lease-related documents; 219 right-of-ways and easements; 194 mortgage adjustments, 109 subdivision and highway plans; 50 notary bonds and commissions; 57 power of attorneys; 40 financing statements; and 156 miscellaneous filings.
Speculating on the large increase in recordings, Mortimer pointed to the exceedingly low mortgage rates this past year, as well as a more home and family centric population due to the pandemic.
“On a more somber note, the Register of Wills side of the office saw a record number of probated estates filed in the office as a direct result of increased deaths caused by COVID-19 or as COVID-19 being a contributing factor to the deaths as shown on death certificates filed in the office when an estate is probated,” Mortimer said. “The Clerk of Orphans’ Court side of the office also saw an increase in the number of guardianships and adoptions filed during 2021.”
Overall, according to Mortimer, there were 415 Register of Wills and Clerk of Orphans’ Court filings recorded in 2021, which is up 47 percent from 283 filings in 2020. Normally, there are around 300 filings each year in this category in the office.
Additionally, Mortimer said that marriage license applications jumped 16 percent, with 243 applications filed in 2021 compared to the 211 filed in 2020.
Total collections in the office for 2021 included:
• $315,855.36 for the Clarion County General Fund, up from $283,080.91 in 2020.
• $213,343.75 in Commonwealth of Pennsylvania fees, an increase from 2020’s $187,043.29.
• $10,900 for the Clarion County Records Improvement Fund, up from $9,712 in 2020.
• $16,350 for the Clarion County Recorders Improvement Fund, an increase from $14,568 in 2020.
• $2,910 for the Registers/Clerks Automation Fund, an increase from 2020’s $2,190.
• $4,105,894.58 in Pennsylvania Inheritance Tax Collections, an increase from 2020’s $3,113,534.36.
• $1,153,728.78 in Pennsylvania Realty Transfer Tax Collections, an increase from $970,773.91 in 2020.
• $590,480.22 in Local School Realty Transfer Tax Collections, up from 2020’s $496,894.42.
• $565,077.97 in Local Municipal Realty Transfer Tax Collections, an increase from $474,297.19 in 2020.
• $2,250 for the Act 34 Adoption Fund, up from 2020’s $2,100.