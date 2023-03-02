CLARION – Jason Ramsay became a homeowner for the first time on Jan. 27, thanks to a Home Ownership Program operated by the Clarion County Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
“I’ve always dreamed of being a homeowner and never thought it would be possible,” said Ramsay, 33. “I looked forward to having my own place and I now own the house at 123 Penn Street in New Bethlehem.”
Ramsay, an employee of Goodwill in Clarion, previously lived for 15 years in a Sligo trailer court. This was the first homeownership program house in Clarion County, where the Housing Authority fixes up a blighted property through a federal grant program and then sells the restored house.
One of the benefits of home ownership, according to Ramsay, is “you can do what you want with the house. You can decorate it the way you want and make any changes.”
“I am extremely happy with my new home,” he said. “I wasn’t allowed to hang anything on the walls of my trailer in Sligo and I was there for 15 years. It never felt like home but this one feels like home.”
The Department of Housing and Urban Development expanded the Housing Choice Voucher Program, commonly known as Section 8, to include a homeownership option.
“It’s a long process, but it’s worth it in the end,” said Ramsay. “The hardest part was trying to find a mortgage company that is willing to work with someone with a lower income.”
He ended up going with Rocket Mortgage, the same lender his parents used years ago.
There are a number of eligibility requirements, and an option includes using the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) to assist with the monthly mortgage payments of a home purchased.
Some of the changes made at the New Bethlehem property included new plumbing, new bathroom fixtures, new sinks, all new electrical wiring, an electrical meter, carpet and flooring.
“The only reason I know what they did is they showed me the house when all of the walls were down,” Ramsay said. “They fixed it up because it was really bad when I first looked at it. They did a lot. You can tell my house by the porch on the front, but the wood hasn’t been stained yet.”
The program paid for closing costs, but Ramsay had to pay all property taxes.
Ramsay was aware of the program because he was part of Section 8.
He plans to put up a fence for his dogs and fix up the yard a little bit.
“I’m so glad this program was here, and without it, I might still be in a trailer that was falling apart and not able to make it my own home.”
Requirements to participate in the housing program include:
• Applicants must be a Housing Choice Voucher Holder or an applicant on CCHA’s waiting lists.
• Applicants must be a first-time home buyer, meaning no one in the household has owned a home within the last three years.
• Applicants must have a minimum annual income of $14,300 per year and have at least one adult family member who is currently employed full time, for a minimum of one year. (The employment requirement does not apply to an elderly or disabled family.)
• Applicants must be in good standing with the Clarion County Housing Authority and any other Housing Authority. They must also have a minimum down payment of at least 3 percent of the purchase price, of which 1 percent must come from the family’s personal resources.
• The participating family must be “credit-ready” to qualify for a mortgage and must secure their own financing, which must be approved by the Clarion County Housing Authority. If a family needs credit counseling, they will be referred to a HUD-approved counseling agency.
• Applicants must complete homeownership counseling classes by the Clarion County Housing Authority or another HUD-approved counseling agency. It is the family’s responsibility to find a home that is eligible for Voucher Homeownership Assistance.
• The home chosen must pass an inspection by an independent professional inspector and a HQS inspection by the Clarion County Housing Authority.