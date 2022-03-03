STRATTANVILLE – In athletics, a decathlon is a combined competition consisting of 10 track and field events over the course of two days. The same holds true for academic decathlons; though instead of running, jumping and throwing, the participants take timed tests, write essays, give speeches and are interviewed by judges.
On Feb. 11-12, Clarion-Limestone High School hosted the Pennsylvania Academic Decathlon Western Regional Championship. Competing against five other entries, C-L took first in the “small school” division, advancing to the state tournament in Souderton, Montgomery County, scheduled for March 11-12.
C-L has won the small school state championship, which earns a trip to a national competition, the past six consecutive years.
Though now accustomed to success, it wasn’t always that way according to Lorna Ondrasik, C-L’s gifted coordinator and coach of the academic decathlon team.
“The first year I worked with the program was 2006. I knew nothing about the program. For the first several years I did everything wrong. We spent many years just barely surviving because I didn’t understand the strategy and how the kids needed to study,” said Ondrasik.
“In the early years in the western region of Pennsylvania there were probably 23 schools who competed. If we finished in the top 10 we were so excited. And then I started observing what the winning coaches were doing and how they operated and how their kids functioned. After that we turned the corner and started winning.”
Just like its athletic counterpart, the academic version requires extensive practice and preparation to learn the years’ curriculum as selected by United States Academic Decathlon. To master this year’s subject matter, “Water: A Most Essential Resource,” students participated in a daily class, practiced after school and in the evening, and put in several days of study during the summer.
Of the approximately 20 students enrolled in C-L’s academic decathlon course, nine were selected for the regional and state squad as based on their performance at various scrimmages.
Explaining the structure of an academic decathlon competition, C-L science teacher and assistant coach Jesse Alden said, “They are there [at a competition] all day Friday and all day Saturday. They do four or five tests on Friday and they’ll do the remaining Saturday (there are seven total tests). They do the interview and speeches in the evening on Friday.”
“Nine students compete at a regional competition; three in Honors (typically “A” students), three in Scholastic (typically “B” students), and three in Varsity (typically “C” students). They count the two highest scores in each division toward the collective score of the team. It’s a team effort, not an individual. You can medal individually as a student, but it may not help your whole team advance.”
At mid-February’s regional competition, which also included three “large schools,” C-L senior Michael Aaron posted the highest overall score.
Aaron had looked forward to joining the academic decathlon team since he was in elementary school.
“When I was in elementary school, I heard of academic decathlon. I wasn’t very big into sports. I love sports, but I’m not good at them. I heard about this and it just felt like it was in my strong suit. I wanted to do it more than anything; I really sunk my heart and soul into this,” said Aaron.
“I am good at tests. I like getting medals and winning and things like that — I mean, who doesn’t. I really like how anybody can do this program and have fun with it. There’s people like me who are super nerds and just love testing. There’s a baseball player, there’s a football player. Everybody in this school can do it and really feel at home and have a good time doing it and work hard at the same time.”
Whereas Aaron has been a member of the team since he was a freshman, senior Nate Megnin is a first-year competitor.
Explaining his late start, Megnin said, “Coming into my senior year, I decided I was just going to try out everything. I started choir for the first time. I got back into band. I saw this program and a lot of my friends have always done this program.
“I always thought [academic decathlon] was a little weird because I never understood how studying and taking tests could be fun. But then I came into the program and I kind of realized how it’s so different and unique from everything else and that it has its own beauty that you can’t find anywhere else.”
In addition to Aaron and Megnin, others on C-L’s regional and state team are Jocelyn Henry, Michael Snyder, Gavyn Dunn, Peyton Smith, Robyn Stahlman, Justin Nelson and Nick Caro.
Henry, a junior, summarized the team camaraderie and academic challenge that were common themes expressed by all participants, saying, “I love the team. I love how we study and we learn all these different things. Some of the material I never would have looked at without this.
“We’re an all-inclusive team. We vary from people that are athletes to people that would rather be in theater or just don’t do anything after school at all. It just brings a wide collection of people all together, which is really cool.”
With a trip to states on the horizon, intense in- and after-school preparation continues. According to Ondrasik, the competitors have been analyzing their scores from regionals, looking at areas of weakness, and targeting improvement.
For Ondrasik, who will be retiring at the end of this academic year, the sustained team success she has fostered is one thing. Her real satisfaction, however, has come in mentoring students and watching them develop.
“Watching these kids grow, watching them blossom into learners” has been the most satisfying. she said. “The thing that former students say to me is ‘it’s one of the most valuable things I did in high school because it taught me how to study, it taught me how to learn.’
“That’s very fulfilling for me, you know, that it really teaches them discipline. Because it is intense.”