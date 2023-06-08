STRATTANVILLE — Students at Clarion-Limestone Elementary School enjoyed an afternoon on the track and football field at the high school as they participated in the athletic events for the school’s annual track and field day.
Parents, grandparents and friends gathered at the stadium to watch their favorite students compete in several track events, including 100, 200, 400 and 800 and 1600 meter dashes, and relays.
Other events included shot put, discus and jumping challenges for the older students.
Younger students also enjoyed carnival games behind the concession stand. Some of the activities were face painting, corn hole and bean bag competitions and the annual tug-of-war.
Making a special appearance this year was Charlie the Jester, who entertained with jokes and magic tricks.
At the end of the competitions ribbons were presented to the top three finishers in each event.