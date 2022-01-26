CLARION – The heroic efforts of two Clarion-Limestone School District employees who rescued students from choking incidents were touted earlier this week by Clarion County officials.
At their regular meeting Tuesday morning, Commissioners Ted Tharan, Wayne Brosius and Ed Heasley issued proclamations recognizing the “life-saving” actions of C-L employees Rachel McConnell and Brenda Selker, who each sprung into action to help choking students during two separate incidents within the last year.
In spring 2021, McConnell, a district central office employee, “became alarmed” when she heard high school sophomore Celia Shaffer, who was eating her lunch in the office, gasping for air and coughing nearby.
“Selflessly and without hesitation,” according to the proclamation, McConnell was able to successfully perform the Heimlich Maneuver and stop Shaffer from choking.
Selker, a classroom aid and bus monitor, also jumped into action during a similar incident earlier this month.
While on an afternoon elementary bus run on Jan. 7, as noted in the proclamation, Selker’s “attention was drawn to a student choking toward the rear of the bus.”
Again, without hesitation, Selker, who is also an EMT, performed the Heimlich Maneuver to successfully dislodge a piece of candy from the airway of Deron Bartley.
“[Rachel McConnell and Brenda Selker] demonstrated bravery and heroism when [they] took action in life-threatening situation[s],” the proclamation signed by the three commissioners states. “[McConnell and Selker have] set example[s] for [their] colleagues, as well as the citizens of Clarion County.”
Following Tuesday’s meeting, C-L superintendent Amy Glasl expressed her gratitude to the commissioners for “celebrating Mrs. McConnell and Mrs. Selker with our C-L community.”
“Both ladies were humbled by their actions and shared they were glad they were in the right place at the right time,” Glasl said. “Both situations could have been devastating to our community; these ladies deserve all the praise we can give them.”
County To Target
Cities for Tourism
In other business at the Jan. 25 meeting, the commissioners authorized the use of nearly $50,000 in Clarion County Hotel Tax funding for promotional advertisements highlighting Clarion County and its many recreational amenities.
During the work session, held prior to the meeting, John Straitiff, executive director of the Pennsylvania Great Outdoors, explained that, at the request of the Hotel Tax Committee, he has been working on a plan to create targeted Facebook and television advertisements marketing Clarion County to “specific metro markets within a three-hour radius” of the county.
“This is just step two in the process,” Straififf said, noting that the commissioners gave initial approval last year to begin creating the Facebook ads and collecting the necessary video footage for the television spots. This step in the process, he said, includes the implementation of the Facebook ads, as well as the production of two television commercials.
“This is really just the next step for me to get these ads produced and to lay out a television schedule,” he continued. “[Everything] will be sent to the commissioners and the committee for final approval before anything would air.”
According to Straitiff, the Hotel Tax Committee has requested that monthly advertisements for Clarion County appear on Facebook beginning in February and run through October. The ads would cost $1,000 per month and feature a different theme, such as “Summer Vacations in Clarion County,” “Spring in Clarion County,” “Ales and Trails,” “Wild and Scenic Rivers,” “Foxburg,” “Autumn in Clarion County” and “Rail and Iron History.”
In addition, Straitiff said he has also been exploring the television station markets in Buffalo, N.Y., Cleveland and Youngstown, Ohio, Pittsburgh and Erie for two 30-second ad spots to rotate this spring.
“One would be ‘Summer in Clarion County’ and the other focuses heavily on the trails, specifically the Redbank Valley Trail, Rail 66 Country Trail and Longfellow Trail in Cook Forest, as well as kayaking and boating on the wild and scenic Clarion and Allegheny Rivers,” he said, pointing out that Cam-Ron Video Productions of Indiana and Johnstown, the company that filmed the initial footage, quoted a production price of $300 per 30-second commercial.
Straitiff said the target audience for the online and television advertisements is women between the ages of 35 and 64, who appear to be the ones making the decisions as far as family travel destinations.
“No matter how they get to us, whether it’s on the web or Facebook, 70 percent [of our hits] are women within the 35- to 64-year-old range group,” he said. Straitiff added that since the county will own the ads that are produced, commercials could also be embedded on the county’s website and other social media platforms.
In order to bring the plan to fruition, Straitiff said the Hotel Tax Committee has requested $49,600 in Hotel Tax funding — $40,600 to plan the television spots and $9,000 for Facebook advertising — for this phase of the project.
The commissioners later unanimously approved the expense for the marketing plan as presented.
Tharan explained that he and his fellow commissioners have made it a point over the last couple of years to set Hotel Tax money aside for larger promotion projects such as this.
“Our whole goal was to set aside money so we could afford to do these types of things outside the area,” he said. “We’ve been successful in doing that.”
In fact, he said, the county hopes to expand its promotional reach to markets in the Baltimore, Md., Richmond, Va. and Washington, D.C. in the future.
“If you get someone from Baltimore or Richmond, they are probably going to stay in the hotels, which is the intent,” Tharan said.
Other Business
• Prior to the commissioners, salary and retirement board meetings, the county held a public hearing for its Comprehensive Plan update.
The hearing, led by Laura Ludwig, senior community planner for HRG, the engineering firm hired by the county to work on updating the plan, covered everything from an overview of the planning process, tasks completed, a summary of outreach and public engagement activities, plan themes and recommendations, implementation and the next steps.
• A contract was approved with Delta Development Group Inc. to provide consulting services for municipalities and organizations throughout the county at a cost of $84,000.
• Resolution No. 3 of 2022 declaring the county’s GIS printer as having little to no value was approved.