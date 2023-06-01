FOXBURG – Allegheny RiverStone Center for the Arts will host one of the preeminent and most on-demand singers in the Pittsburgh jazz and cabaret scene, Judi Figel, backed by her band to create an evening in the intimate environment of Foxburg’s Lincoln Hall on Saturday, June 10, at 7:30 p.m.
The show is made possible with the support of donors Michael and Linda Bradley.
At home in front of an 18-piece band or at the piano herself, Figel’s singing is “tasty, artistic, powerful and soulful.” Figel is a celebrated singer in the jazz scene and musical nightlife in the Pittsburgh area who takes her audiences on a ride from pop, country, the blues and jazz standards, to musical theater and light rock.
Her band is comprised of David Crisci on keyboards, Robbie Klein on sax and flute, and Mickey Zangus on drums.
Tickets are $25 for adults, $20 for members and $5 for students. Tickets can be purchased online at alleghenyriverstone.org, or call (724) 659-3153 to reserve and pay by cash or check at the door.
In addition to the performance on stage, guests are invited to dance at the back of the hall.
Having been a featured vocalist with the West Hills Jazz Ensemble and the Trinity Jazz Orchestra big band, Figel has performed at the Pittsburgh Three Rivers Regatta and the Byham Theater.
She has done pre-shows at the Post-Gazette Pavilion and the Chevrolet Amphitheater for Bobby Vinton, John Fogerty, John Cougar Mellencamp, Earth, Wind and Fire, Chicago, Steely Dan and the Police. Figel also has performed alongside Pittsburgh legends Harold Betters, Jimmy Sapienza and Roger Humphries Sr. These days, she works almost exclusively with keyboardist David Crisci.