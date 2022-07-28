SUMMERVILLE – The Summerville Story Project brought a piece of history back to the town recently when a bobber caboose was brought to the Redbank Valley Trail Head in town.
The Story Project has been searching for someone to help move the caboose car from its resting place since last year. The caboose owner and the property owner both gave the group permission to move the car. The problem was finding someone who could get it from the woods in Miola where it’s been sitting.
Story Project member Dan Bowser said there were two caboose cars on the property that had been used as hunting camps since the 60s. When the caboose needed to be moved from the property, many connections were made through numerous people to connect the owner with the Story Project.
“We went through conventional haulers and they either couldn’t do it, or they said, ‘We’ll bring in a crane and lift it up and put it on a lowboy, no guarantees,’” Bowser said. “And we couldn’t afford their price.”
After several other suggestions didn’t pan out, someone suggested going to Cade Kennemuth of C.K. Property Care. The group was just about ready to give up on moving the car, but were encouraged by Jefferson County Commissioner Jeff Pisarcik to keep trying.
“We wanted to talk to Jeff about grants or something for the shelter, and he’s the one that said, ‘Tell me about the caboose.’ He encouraged us, because it was over as far as we were concerned,” said Bowser.
When Bowser went out with Cade Kennemuth and his dad Mike Kennemuth to look at the caboose, they said they would be able to move it. Bowser asked about the cost, and Kennemuth said it wouldn’t cost anything to move for the group.
“So this was given to us for free, it was moved for free. It was meant to be,” Bowser said.
Cade Kennemuth welded an attachment onto one end of the caboose to be able to hook onto it for hauling it.
“It was a unique opportunity to be a part of it. So, we all just figured we’d never get a chance to do something like this,” Kennemuth said. “And we feel that what goes around comes around. Do a favor for somebody and next thing you know something good happens.”
The caboose will be part of a larger trail head structure the group is planning to begin building this summer. The first plan is to build a shelter for bikers and hikers to use for a stop.
“The shelter we’re building this summer, and then a restroom, and then a replica or something reminiscent of the train station, and it will sit where the original train station did,” Bowser said.
He said the train station will be available for meetings, and the Area Agency on Aging has already expressed interest in hosting lunch at least one day a week. Bowser said there used to be a strong senior center in town.
“The whole deal from my standpoint is this is not meant to be history and taking it back to what it was. This is to be something that can be used today, in today’s environment for today’s needs, and it has the historical tie-in and look,” Bowser said.
He said his “secret” longer-term goal is to get people excited about the town again, and to notice that things are happening in Summerville again. He said just one year ago, the town didn’t have a Dollar General, a restaurant, a notary public or a designer, and today the town has all of these. Bowser also said the town is also fortunate to have the stable employment force with the Glen-Gery brick plant in town.
The caboose is a Lake Erie, Franklin and Clarion Railroad (LEF&C) Bobber Caboose. It was built in the 1800s and is one of only four bobber cabooses built. Bowser said a bobber caboose is one that only has four wheels rather than the normal eight, so it would “bob up and down” behind the train.
“There were only four of them built. How many are left? I know of one. We’re going to try and find that out, but we haven’t had a chance yet,” Bowser said.
The caboose was rebuilt at the Clarion LEF&C repair shop, and was the only that was ever rebuilt. The station was Mile Marker 0 on the LEF&C line.
“We’re going to make the outside and the inside look as much like the original as possible,” Bowser said. “I don’t know at this point if it becomes more than just an attraction with a lot of historical significance. Is there something we can use it for? We don’t know yet.”