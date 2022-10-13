BROOKVILLE – The Greenberg Cadillac Museum in Brookville, featuring the world’s largest collection of Cadillacs, has added one final event for this year, on Saturday, Oct. 15.
The museum will be open from 1 to 4 p.m. at its location at 67 South White Street (Route 36) in Brookville.
Entrance to the museum is free; however, donations are encouraged to help with the Brookville Chamber of Commerce’s beautifications efforts in the community.
The museum displays more than 75 Cadillacs in an old Cadillac garage and showroom in Brookville, occupying four buildings including a shop building where cars are meticulously restored from engines to body paint to upholstery.
Dr. Steven and Deena Greenberg, who grew up in the motor city of Detroit before driving their first Cadillac to Brookville, point out that the collection guides visitors through the last 120 years of history, highlighting the vast changes in technology and design. Their collection includes examples of the first 1903 and 1904 models, and continues through every decade from World War I, the roaring 20s, the Depression years, World War II, the tailfin 1950s, the space age 1960s, and continuing through the advances of the 70s, 80s, 90s and the more familiar models from 2000 to the present.
A recent addition to the museum collection is the 1933 Cadillac V-12 Town Car Landaulet once owned by the best-selling adventure novelist Clive Cussler. This 12-cylinder limousine introduced many design breakthroughs by legendary GM design chief Harley Earl and is in mint condition.
Another recent addition is the fully restored 1906 Model K Cadillac which recently won first place in the Cadillac La Salle Club virtual show.
“We encourage families and young people to visit the museum,” said Greenberg. “It will open their eyes to the evolution in auto engineering and design over the past 120 years and remind them why people are so passionate about cars.”
Food will be available at the museum, along with music during the day.