DAYTON – A Callensburg man was fatally injured in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, Aug. 24 along East Main Street in Dayton.
According to state police, Ralph Emery, 71, was outside of his vehicle getting directions when a vehicle driven by Buddy McIntyre, 47, of Dayton, collided with Emery’s vehicle, pinning Emery against his cargo trailer.
Following the collision, Emery was reportedly transported by Citizens’ Ambulance, before being flown by STAT MedEvac to Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh for treatment of life-threatening injuries. He was pronounced dead at the hospital just before midnight that same evening.
In a report issued a week after the crash, police said a crash reconstruction team was called to the scene to determine what had taken place at approximately 6:50 p.m. on Aug. 24.
The report states that the crash occurred as Emery was kneeling on the trailer of his vehicle in front of a residence along the 400 Block of Main Street, asking the homeowner for directions.
Noting that environmental factors are suspected as a factor in the crash, police said a setting sun caused a “substantial glare” to McIntyre’s vision, as it also would have to anyone else who would have been traveling westbound at that hour. As a result, McIntyre’s vehicle struck Emery’s trailer, causing it to dislodge and pin Emery’s leg between the trailer and his car.
McIntyre’s vehicle reportedly sustained disabling damage to the passenger side headlight compartment. The vehicle’s airbags also deployed, causing McIntyre and his passenger to suffer minor injuries. Both occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash.
Dayton District Volunteer Fire Company, Citizens’ Ambulance and Mike’s Towing assisted state police units at the scene.